Turkey Press Conference: “Islamic Solutions to Economic Crisis in Ten Points!”

Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Turkey organized a press conference entitled, “Islamic Solutions to the Economic Crisis in Ten Points!”

Ustaadh Hakki Eran, Ust. Mehmet Hanafi Yagmur, Ust. Musa Beyoglu, Ust. Suleyman Ugurlu, Ust. Mahmut Kar, Head of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Turkey, where they outlined in ten points the correct Islamic solution to the economic crisis afflicting Turkey.

More Information: Click Here

Wednesday, 2 Jumada Ath-Thani 1443 AH – 5 January 2022 CE

Full Covereage of the Press Conference

More Details, visit Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Turkey online:

Official Website of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey

Facebook: Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Turkey

Twitter: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey

Instagram: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey

YouTube: Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Turkey

Koklu Degisim Magazine