Turkey: Economic Conference in Ankara, “Islamic Solutions to the Economic Crisis in 10 Points”

Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Turkey organized an economic conference at the Kocatepe Cultural Center in Ankara entitled, “Islamic Solutions to the Economic Crisis in 10 Points.” The brothers that presented the talks were Ust. Süleyman Uğurlu, Ust. Muhammet Hanefi Yağmur, Ust. Musa Bayoğlu, and Ust. Abdullah İmamoğlu who presented the Islamic solutions to the economic crisis afflicting Turkey.
Sunday, 06 Jumada al Akhr 1443 AH – 09 January 2022 CE
