Activism, Europe, Middle East, Side Feature
Published on 24th January 2022
Leave a comment

Turkey: Economic Conference in Ankara, “Islamic Solutions to the Economic Crisis in 10 Points”

written by Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Turkey

Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Turkey organized an economic conference at the Kocatepe Cultural Center in Ankara entitled, “Islamic Solutions to the Economic Crisis in 10 Points.” The brothers that presented the talks were Ust. Süleyman Uğurlu, Ust. Muhammet Hanefi Yağmur, Ust. Musa Bayoğlu, and Ust. Abdullah İmamoğlu who presented the Islamic solutions to the economic crisis afflicting Turkey.

More Information: Click Here

Sunday, 06 Jumada al Akhr 1443 AH – 09 January 2022 CE

More Details, Visit Websites of Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Turkey
Official Website of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey
Facebook: Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Turkey
Twitter: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey
Instagram: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey
YouTube: Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Turkey
Koklu Degisim Magazine

 

Leave a Reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.