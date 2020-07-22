Tunisia’s Rulers Hide their Crimes by Arresting the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir

﴿إِنَّ الَّذِينَ يُحَادُّونَ الله وَرَسُولَهُ أُولَئِكَ فِي الْأَذَلِّينَ﴾

“Those who Oppose Allah and His Messenger, they will be Among the Lowest (Most Humiliated)”

On Friday, 17/7/2020, Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Tunisia issued a press release entitled: “O people in Tunisia, until when will this Democratic Absurdity be Tolerated …?” Its Shabab began to distribute it extensively throughout the country, and during and after its distribution the security services kidnapped some of the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir: Imad Amira and Bassem Kamila from the city of Qabli, who refrained from talking to security except in the presence of a lawyer, so they released them. Whereas Mukhtar Belhaj and Fakhir al-Rabai’i from the city of Sfax, were only released after the arrival of the lawyer. On Saturday night, a security force also raided the house of Zuhair Al-Amri in the city of Sidi Bouzid, who refused to accompany them to the security zone (because it lacked the necessary reasons and without an official summons), so they left disappointed.

In the manner of “thugs” and gangs, the security services arrested the Shab Noureddine Al-Nouri from al-Swasi city on Sunday morning, 19/07/2020, for the distribution of the same press release and it was detained until the appearance before the prosecutor on Monday, 20/07/2020.

The arrest of young people distributing a political statement is a state scandal that confirms the incompatibility of those responsible for it and exposes the falsity of their claim to abide by the constitutional and legal controls that they put by their own hands.

However, the Hib’s statement seemed to upset the residents of the embassies, so they instructed the ruling class (mired in its conflicts) to move some security services to arrest the Shabab in order to confuse the party, lower its voice or silence it.

Yes, they want to prevent Hizb ut Tahrir from speaking because its statement exposed the subordination of the political class to the colonizer, who brought it into all parts of the state and in the security apparatus and in the legislation, economy and education, and made Tunisia under its tutelage. And because Hizb ut Tahrir calls for the removal of the corrupt democratic system which is the cause of the political chaos that Tunisia is experiencing, and is moving its people towards enslavement, and has put the country in a dark tunnel that will not emerge from it except by turning Tunisia into a focal point for the Khilafah Rashidah (righteous caliphate) State on the method of the Prophethood.

What annoyed the colonizer was that after decades of westernization and drying of the origins of Islam in Tunisia, he saw the call of the Khilafah in Tunisia as a strong force, and sees the popularity of the Hizb and its statements. But what is sad is the fact that these security services instead of supporting their Ummah and religion and arresting those who betray the blood of the martyrs and handed over the country’s reins to foreign ambassadors and international financial institutions, and squandered the country’s wealth for the looting western companies, and made Tunisia an advanced base for the most important pillars of the colonialism in the region, we find it shares the political milieu in the crime of excluding Islam from governance, by arresting those who call for its implementation! Did they not see that the service of the rulers who sold their country, their religion, and their Ummah made them more like gangsters who put their power in the service of falsehood and averting people from the path of Allah?

Let them know that their unjust pursuits and political trials will not prevent the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir from declaring the truth, nor will they be silent about colonialism who marches through their homes until they uproot it and its guilt and apply the provisions of Islam.

Let those who have been placed in the rule of Tunisia be reminded that Hizb ut Tahrir is watching their movements, standing on their conspiracies, keeping them in its memories, and will confront them with them when the call joins with power soon, by the permission of Allah.

Let those who have been placed in the rule and the embassies behind them know: that Hizb ut Tahrir is well rooted deep into this land before this meager state was born, and the fiercest states were unable to stop or disrupt it. So, how shall a meager authority; whose “ministers” are just employees instructed by the colonial embassies, encounter such a party with a solid basis and its morals are held high!??!

Allah (swt) says:

إِنَّ الَّذِينَ يُحَادُّونَ الله وَرَسُولَهُ أُولَئِكَ فِي الْأَذَلِّينَ * كَتَبَ الله لَأَغْلِبَنَّ أَنَا وَرُسُلِي إِنَّ الله قَوِيٌّ عَزِيزٌ

“Those who oppose Allah and His Messenger, they will be among the lowest (most humiliated). Allah has decreed: “Verily! It is I and My Messengers who shall be the victorious.” Verily, Allah is All-Powerful, All-Mighty” [Al-Mujadalah: 20-21].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

Monday, 29th Dhul Qi’dah 1441 AH

20/07/2020 CE

Issue No.: 1441 / 44