Tunisian Youth in Italy: People Without a Guardian

As a result of the economic situation experienced by the people of Tunisia today, the pace of illegal migration to Italy has escalated intensively in recent years by means of the so-called death boats. This migration was not limited to young people only, but also included families and children. The number of its deaths increased either as a result of drowning or as a result of hunger and thirst, and those who escaped from death will taste the woes in shelters who complain of ill-treatment and inhumane conditions in which they live. Despite the detainees’ cries, the Tunisian authorities have never cared for them!

In the face of this deafening silence from the Tunisian regime, we in the Women’s Section of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Tunisia

– Declare our solidarity with our youth who are being held in detention centers in Italy, as it is no secret that the living conditions of immigrants there are harsh and humiliating, according to the testimony of the Italian House of Representatives and the Senate, especially since even human rights organizations and humanitarian associations cannot enter them .

– We express our dismay with the Tunisian regime for turning a blind eye to the suffering of Tunisians inside these centers, especially since it is directly responsible for their flight, which was caused by the stifling economic crisis the country is experiencing as a result of its failed secular policies, to engage in immigration, even employees and not just the unemployed .

– We denounce the government’s silence on the miserable situation of men, women and children in shelter centers in Italy, as it did not even bother to investigate or verify the reality of their situation there, especially in the face of many cries that they were being injected with narcotic substances that resulted in the death of one of them. We consider this neglect is intentional because it corresponds to a colonial agenda that basically has no dignity for a Muslim, wherever he is and wherever he goes.

– This shows that this file is a clear evidence of the failure of this government, but rather the failure of this capitalist system and its secular systems in taking care of people’s affairs .

– We affirm that the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood is the only protector of Muslims .

– In conclusion, we confirm that Hizb ut Tahrir is the leader of radical change in this time and is the pioneer among the Islamic groups in the world. It is the ideological party that is truthful to its people, interacts with them, advises them, and takes care of their affairs. We call on the sons of our Ummah to embrace it and work with it to resume the Islamic way of life .

On the authority of Abdullah bin Omar, may Allah be pleased with them both, on the authority of the Prophet (saw) who said:

«أَلَا كُلُّكُمْ رَاعٍ، وَكُلُّكُمْ مَسْؤولٌ عَنْ رَعِيَّتِهِ، فَالْأَمِيرُ الَّذِي عَلَى النَّاسِ رَاعٍ، وَهُوَ مَسْؤولٌ عَنْ رَعِيَّتِهِ»

“All of you are guardians and each of you is responsible for his subjects. The amir of a people is a guardian and he is responsible for his subjects.”

Ustaathah Hanan Al-Khumairi

Official Spokesperson for the Women’s Section of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

Press Release

15 Rajab 1444 – Monday, 6th February 2023

No: 17 / 1444

(Translated)