Tunisia: The Annual Khilafah Conference 2023 “The Collapse of the State of Modernity and There is No Salvation Except by the Khilafah State”

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Tunisia will hold its annual Khilafah (Caliphate) Conference titled:

The Collapse of the State of Modernity and There is No Salvation Except by the Khilafah State

In which a group of intellectuals, thinkers and experts will participate, and the conference speeches will be four dialogues, as follows:

Talk 1: The Failure of the State of Modernity and Democracy at All Levels

Talk 2: The Khilafah State Will Rescue the World from the Oppression of Capitalism and Democracy

Talk 3: Hizb ut Tahrir and the Khilafah

Talk 4: How to Establish the Khilafah and the Heralds of its Establishment

The conference will be held, Allah willing, on Saturday, 5 Sha’ban 1444 AH, corresponding to 25 February 2023 CE, at 10:30 am at the seminar venue, La Soukra – Ariana junction, in Tunis (the capital). It will be broadcasted live on Al-Waqiyah TV, Allah willing.

We are pleased in the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Tunisia to invite Muslims in general, and media professionals, politicians and experts in particular, in Tunisia and the rest of Muslim countries, to participate in this conference, interact with it and cover it in the media.

We ask Allah that this conference will be an insight and guidance for the worlds. Allah (swt) says:

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُواْ اسْتَجِيبُواْ لِلّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُم لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ]

“O you who have believed, respond to Allah and to the Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life” [Al-Anfal: 24].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

24 Rajab 1444 – Wednesday, 15th Febrauary 2023

