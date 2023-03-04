Tunisia Rajab 1444 Conference Speech: The Khilafah State is a Rescuer of the World from the Oppression of Capitalism and Democracy It is Guardian State, a Vital Necessity, Besides Being a Shariah Obligation

All praise is for Allah (swt), and prayers and peace be upon the Messenger of Allah, his family, his Companions, and those who followed him.

O Brothers and Sisters gathered at the Khilafah Conference in the beloved Tunisia:

Assalamu alaikum wa Rahmatullah wa Barakatahu

I congratulate you on your successful holding of this conference, and I give you glad tidings from the words of Allah Azza wa Jal,

[وَنُرِيدُ أَن نَّمُنَّ عَلَى الَّذِينَ اسْتُضْعِفُوا فِي الْأَرْضِ وَنَجْعَلَهُمْ أَئِمَّةً وَنَجْعَلَهُمُ الْوَارِثِينَ * وَنُمَكِّنَ لَهُمْ فِي الْأَرْضِ وَنُرِيَ فِرْعَوْنَ وَهَامَانَ وَجُنُودَهُمَا مِنْهُم مَّا كَانُوا يَحْذَرُونَ]

“But it was Our Will to favor those who were oppressed in the land, making them exemplary models as well as successors * and to establish them in the land; and through them show Pharaoh, Haman, and their soldiers the fulfilment of what they feared.” [TMQ Surah Al-Qasas 28:5-6].

The United States of America has mastered supremacy over the international stance and international politics since World War II. The whole world has been astonished by its dominance over the sectors of politics and the economy, its control over global war and peace, its control of land, sea, air and cyberspace, on a gigantic scale, unprecedented in contemporary history. Everyone takes it into calculations, a thousand times over, before taking any step locally, regionally or internationally. We see it intervening in all the events of the world. It follows them with great precision. It directs public opinion on all issues, be they good or bad. It dominates over the natural resources in most parts of the world. It provides aid and loans to most third world countries. It has military bases abroad, in the center, north and south of the earth. Its dollar steers all currencies in the world. Its economy is the strongest, despite its huge indebtedness. It is the country that they call “the Land of Plenty,” because everything in it is abundant and large. However, it is devoid of blessing! When the Russian-Ukrainian war broke out, the strength of the United States of America became evident, as the leader of the Western camp, in confronting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It was an explicit act, aimed at weakening Russia, and lowering it from the rank it had occupied since the collapse of the Soviet Union, nearly four decades ago. It also stood in the face of China, that rising power, and curbed it.

Due to the media blackout, and attempts to falsify history and hide its illustrious features, few people remember that the Islamic Khilafah State once assumed the position of the most powerful state in the world. It defeated the Persian and Roman Byzantine empires, shortly after its establishment. It remained at the helm of the international scenario and international politics for many centuries, exceeding this golden era for America, many times over. Its conquests were like flash lightning, leading to the annexation of many lands to its entity, after insistent request, or after initial reluctance. Its territory exceeded twenty million square kilometers on land, excluding the sea. It controlled most of the world’s vital shipping passageways. Many of the inhabitants of the conquered countries entered the Deen of Allah (swt) in droves. The Islamic Ummah lived in a state of peace and harmony for many centuries which history had not witnessed before or since. Other nations were enamored by it and sought refuge within it. There is no parallel between the control of the American capitalist beast today, and its hegemony over the regions of the world, and the dominance of Islam and its Shariah guardianship of Muslims and non-Muslims during the successive eras of the Islamic state. We do not exaggerate when we say that the scientific progress that America and Europe have reached is based on the endeavor of Muslim scientific minds in various fields of science. They even bear witness to this credit, whilst all credit belongs to Allah, the All-Knowing, the Wise.

Today, as we witness the dawn of the second Khilafah Rashidah, after this oppressive rule, we must point out, with unparalleled strength and confidence, that the establishment of the Khilafah will restore the world to its lost sense, within its turbulent equilibrium. The balance of justice will be erected again. The Islamic Ummah will unify, after a long division, into a single state under one Raya banner, ruled by a single Khaleefah, upon whom allegiance is pledged to hear and obey, whilst he implements the glorious Islamic Shariah. Everything in the Khilafah will be great, abundant and blessed, in shaa’ Allah.

The Khilafah will liberate the Muslim Lands from all colonialist political, economic, legislative, civilizational and intellectual bonds. It will cleanse the Muslim Lands from the intellectual filth of the West, as well as its military bases. It will hasten to rid the country’s wealth of exploitation by colonialist companies, placing it under the full sovereignty of the state, ensuring its good expenditure and financing of public needs for the masses of the Ummah. It will put the interest of the Ummah above all considerations in any decision, depending on Allah (swt) first and foremost, and then deploying the Ummah’s own force of politicians, military, security and businessmen, in warding off external dangers and threats.

O Brothers and Sisters: What awaits the world under the rule of the coming Khilafah is something beyond description and beyond all expectations. So what can you expect from a state that has received Nasr (victory) from Allah (swt), with the fulfillment of His promise, the Almighty, and the glad tidings of His Prophet (saw)? Do you expect from it anything other than that it is a Second Khilafah on the Method of Prophethood? It is to be ruled by men emulating Abu Bakr, Umar, Uthman and Ali (ra). The rulers are to be surrounded by an entourage emulating Talhah, Zubayr, Abd al-Rahman bin Awf, Saad bin Abi Waqqas, Saeed bin Zaid, Abu Ubaidah bin al-Jarrah and their likes (ra), The military commanders are to emulate Khalid Bin Al-Walid, Al-Qa’qaa’ Bin Amr, Abu Dujana, Salah Al-Din, Qutuz, and others, may Allah have mercy upon all of them. It is a state that follows the path of the Four Rashideen (ra) and their likes from the distinguished Companions (ra). It is to replicate the pious ‘Ulema such as Qatada, Mujahid, As-Suddi, Al-Nakhai, Al-Sha’bi, Ja’far Al-Sadiq, Abu Hanifa, Malik, Al-Shafi’i, Ibn Hanbal and their likes. It is a state in which borders are protected, the spoils are divided, the paths are secured, and honors are safeguarded. It is a state by which the enemy is fought. It preserves the prestige of the Ummah. It is a state that achieves real revival, scientific progress, and intellectual and behavioral advancement. It always seeks to move from heights to greater heights in all aspects of life. It is a state that constructs buildings according to the highest Shariah and engineering standards. It is always prepared for disasters and pandemics, and even helps other nations when they are exposed to such dangers. It is narrated that during the period of the Hudaybiyah Treaty, the Prophet (saw) was informed that the Quraysh had been afflicted by an epidemic, so he (saw) sent to Abu Sufyan, the mushrik leader in Mecca at the time, five hundred gold dinars to buy wheat, and distribute it to the poor of the Quraysh. It is a state that prepares the munitions and military power, according to its maximum capacity, to terrorize the enemy, and break the physical barriers that stand in the way of spreading Islam in the world. So, it will be victorious with fear preceding it by a month of marching. It is a state that steers people to Paradise. It leads them away from Hell as much as it can. It is a state of guardianship, not a state of collection, in which the Ameer ul Mu’mineen weeps if he fails to care. He documents contracts between him and the people by which he honors his duty before Allah (swt) whilst recommending that the scrolls be placed with him in his grave as witness. It is a state in which the Amir of Jihad collects the dust from the battlefields in which he fought for the sake of Allah (swt) mixing them with Zamzam water, so as to form a small brick, recommending it to be placed under his head in his grave after his death because he believes that the dust of Jihad for the sake of Allah does not mix with the smoke of Hell. It is a state in which a Mujahid recommends that his sword be buried with him in his grave after his death to bear witness for his Jihad in the way of Allah (swt), whilst he smites the heads of the obstinate kuffar.

O Brothers and Sisters: O Muslims everywhere: Last but not least, the Khilafah will enable you to travel to Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa without a permit from anyone, which is something that none of your rulers today dare to do or even promise you.

So, until our gathering in the courtyards of Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa, Wasalaamu alaikum wa Rahmatullah wa Barakatahu.

Sheikh Issam Ameira

(Translated)

