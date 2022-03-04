Tunisia: Obituary Uncle Hadi Qanuma who passed away to the mercy of Allah (swt)

“Among the believers are men true to what they promised Allah. Among them is he who has fulfilled his vow [to the death], and among them is he who awaits [his chance]. And they did not alter [the terms of their commitment] by any alteration” [Al-Ahzab: 23]

(مِّنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُوا مَا عَاهَدُوا اللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُم مَّن قَضَى نَحْبَهُ وَمِنْهُم مَّن يَنتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُوا تَبْدِيلاً)

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Tunisia mourns the Dawah carrier, Uncle Hadi Qanuma, who passed away to the mercy of Allah (swt) yesterday, Friday, 25/02/2022, at the age of 75, which he spent in obedience to Allah (swt) and in carrying the call to resume the Islamic way of life by establishing the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood.

Uncle Hadi Qanuma was keen to carry the Dawah since his early youth, he joined the ranks of Hizb ut Tahrir since the eighties of the last century. He was bold, daring in carrying the truth, only fearing Allah. Because of that, he was subjected to the oppression of the regimes. He was imprisoned during the reigns of Bourguiba and Ben Ali, and was arrested more than once after the revolution due to his work to establish the Khilafah. He was tried in absentia with two months in prison, and his case is still ongoing before the courts to this day. Despite that, he remained steadfast in his call with unwavering determination and relentless resolve, hoping from Allah to make him witness the Khilafah, until Allah’s decree came, and his soul surrendered to its Lord.

We ask Allah (swt) to bestow upon him His (swt) vast Mercy and make him enter His vast Gardens and to reward him on our behalf and on behalf of Islam and Muslims with the best reward.

To Allah belongs what He gave and to Him belongs what He took, and we only say what pleases our Lord (swt):

(إِنَّا للهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ)

“Indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we will return.” [Al-Baqara: 156].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

Press Release

25 Rajan 1443 – Saturday, 26th February 2022

No: 17 / 1443

