Tunisia: Obituary of a Dawah Carrier

“Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge with their lives others are waiting ˹their turn˺. They have never changed ˹their commitment˺ in the least.” [Al-Ahzab: 23]

[مِّنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُوا مَا عَاهَدُوا اللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُم مَّن قَضَى نَحْبَهُ وَمِنْهُم مَّن يَنتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُوا تَبْدِيلاً]

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Tunisia mourns one of its members, the honourable man and Dawah carrier:

Belqasim A’mari (Sidi Bouzid District)

who passed away on Saturday, 11 Safar 1443 AH corresponding to 18/9/2021 CE, at the age of 68, which he spent in obedience to Allah and in carrying the call to resume the Islamic way of life by the establishment of the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood.

Belqasim A’mari was one of those who joined the ranks of Hizb ut Tahrir in the eighties of the last century, and he was harmed for working for the sake of Allah. He was stopped more than once by the ruling authority because he carried the Dawah. He did not change nor alter rather he remained steadfast upon it, carrying the call, a trustworthy guardian of Islam, loved the members, rejoicing in victory, begging Allah (swt) to witness the Khilafah until he passed away while he was on that path.

O Allah, forgive him and have mercy on him, and grant him an abode in the vastness of Your Gardens and elevate his place in the highest heaven with the prophets, the truthful ones, the martyrs and the righteous, and they are the best companions. We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return.

Allah (swt) says:

[الَّذِينَ إِذَا أَصَابَتْهُمْ مُصِيبَةٌ قَالُوا إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ]

“(Those) Who, when disaster strikes them, say, “Indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we will return.” [Al-Baqara: 156].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

12 Safar 1443 Sunday, 19th September 2021

