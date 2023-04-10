Tunisia: Mourning Daw’ah Brother Bashir Ben Mabrouk Latif

[مِّنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُواْ مَا عَاهَدُواْ اللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُم مَّن قَضَى نَحْبَهُ وَمِنْهُم مَّن يَنتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُواْ تَبْدِيلاً]

“Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah.1 Some of them have fulfilled their pledge ˹with their lives˺, others are waiting ˹their turn˺. They have never changed ˹their commitment˺ in the least.” [Al-Ahzab 33:23]

With belief in Allah’s Qadaa wa Qadr (divine will and destiny), the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia mourns the death of one of the men of Hizb ut Tahrir in Tunisia and the bearer of the da’wah in its ranks, the late, Allah willing:

Bashir Ben Mabrouk Latif

Who passed away to the mercy of Allah Almighty on the morning of Friday the 16th of the blessed Ramadan 1444 AH corresponding to 7 April 2023 CE at the age of about 58 years, he left this mortal world, and passed away to the eternal abode of the Hereafter, in the days of forgiveness of this holy month, we ask Allah to forgive him and have mercy on him and write him from those exempt from Hellfire.

Brother Bashir Latif, may Allah have mercy on him, joined the dawah since the beginning of the 1980’s, then he spent his life carrying the dawah of Islam and working to establish the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood, wherever he went and traveled, not fearing the blame of the blamer except of Allah, and we do not praise anyone before Allah, so he (Rahmatullah alaihi) was bold in defying the regime and its servants, and he was gentle with his brothers who carried the dawah, and always had a smile on his face, a spirit filled with fun and humor, yet an unparalleled seriousness in work.

And he (Rahmatullah alaihi) was obedient, faithful, enduring imprisonment and hardships. He (Rahmatullah alaihi) was imprisoned in 1991 for three years, then he remained under administrative control since the year 2000, and he continued to carry the dawah during the darkest periods of the previous era, until the revolution broke out while he was preoccupied with the affairs of the Halaqat (study circles) and the path of the dawah, focused on this great obligation. He remained steadfast, determined in his dawah, without leniency, hoping from Allah that he witness the Khilafah until Allah’s command came and he was upon that, where his soul overflowed to its Creator, on a great day which is Friday, and in a great month which is the month of Ramadan, so good for him for this good ending.

He lived (Rahmatullah alaihi) keeping his covenant with Allah until the last moments of his life, and he died in that state, leaving behind him righteous offspring who carried the dawah, loved Islam and worked for its establishment, same as he was, in taking action, aspiration, determination and giving to be a credit to him and in the scale of his good deeds, Allah willing, and who will carry after him the torch of this blessed call, may we all be on a date with a clear victory.

The eyes shed tears, and the heart grieved, and we are saddened by your separation, dear one, and we only say what pleases our Lord:

[إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ]

“We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return”. May Allah have mercy on you, dear brother, and grant you wide mercy

[فِي مَقْعَدِ صِدْقٍ عِنْدَ مَلِيكٍ مُقْتَدِرٍ]

“at the Seat of Honour in the presence of the Most Powerful Sovereign.” [Al-Qamar 54:55].

May Allah reward your family and your loved ones and inspire them patience and solace.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

Press Release

16 Ramadan 1444 – Friday, 7th APril 2023

No: 22 / 1444

(Translated)