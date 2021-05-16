Tunisia: Congratulations on the Blessed Eid ul-Fitr

Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia Al-Khadhra extends its sincere greetings to our people in Tunisia in particular and the Islamic Ummah in general on the occasion of the blessed Eid ul-Fitr; asking Allah Almighty to accept from all of us our fasting, Qiyam and good deeds, and we invoke Him, Glory be to Him, earnestly that He may complete for the Islamic Ummah the virtues of its true religion and save it from the calamities and crises that befall it today in various parts of the world.

This year’s Eid comes, and our oppressive rulers have taken a policy of “comprehensive quarantine” as a pretext to prevent us from reviving the rituals of Islam and performing the Eid prayers, and even forbidding us from working and earning a lawful livelihood and restricting our livelihood, and we know according to clear facts that these rulers are not concerned with people’s interests, nor are they practicing a pandemic prevention policy as they claim.

O the Great Islamic Ummah, O Honorable People of Tunisia:

Allah (swt) has plagued us these last decades with rulers of harm who rebel against the religion of Allah and commit on us the worst injustices and tyranny, and we warn the Ummah and its youth about the danger of these secular regimes that disrupt the rulings of Islam in all areas of life.

We ask Allah, (swt) to return the Eid to us with victory and glory on earth under the shade of the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood, for there is no justice and no way out of the crises except under the state of Islam that unites Muslims, strengthens their word, restores the usurped land and liberates the captive Al Aqsa, and for such a day, a day that the takbeers of the Eid combines with the takbeers of victory and empowerment, for such a day let the workers do.

Allah (swt) says:

(إِنَّ هَذِهِ أُمَّتُكُمْ أُمَّةً وَاحِدَةً وَأَنَا رَبُّكُمْ فَاعْبُدُونِ)

“Truly, this, your Ummah is one, and I am your Lord, therefore worship Me” [Al-Anbiya: 92].

