Trust in Allah is the path to reassurance and safety in the world of anxiety and disappointment

Events, situations, conditions, cold and warm winds pass over us. Some situations are good and some are bad, some are joyful and hopeful ones, others sad disappointing to our hopes and thoughts, some of which please us and some that annoy and disturb us, some of which we can change or respond to, and some that do not fall in the sphere of our will and our capabilities…

Here comes the role of Tawakkul, trust in Allah, which Allah commanded the prophets and the believers to abide by, and Tawakkul on Allah the Almighty is linked back to the Islamic creed, in it the confession of the servant and his submission to Allah, and handing over all his affairs to the one Creator, who disposes all his affairs, and the Manager of all his conditions, small and large. Also, the Muslim depends on Him (swt) to bring good and push away harm, which is the state of the believer in all circumstances and times during worship and calling others, in provision and health, and in whatever good Allah (swt) has decreed for him even if things seem to be contrary to what the servant wants, then he must believe that Allah (swt) the Almighty has chosen for him the best. Trusting in Allah (swt) is proof of the servant’s faith and the goodness of his heart. Trust in Allah (swt) is clearly stated in the definite text of the Qur’an, and the verses of trust in the Holy Qur’an have been mentioned many times, as well as in many of the noble hadiths. It is one of the reasons for feeling satisfied, safe and tranquil, as well as feeling strength and the ability to strive in times of crisis and adversity.

Additionally, these days, the world lives under the influence of the Coronavirus pandemic that invaded the whole world and affected the course of the normal life. Hence, we desperately need to apply the concept of trust in Allah, which does not negate nor contradict the pursuit and taking reasons, even if in our view it has no effect. For example Sayyida Maryam, peace be upon her, when Allah Almighty wanted to feed her, ordered her to shake the trunk of the palm tree, and she took the reasons despite her weakness, with her dependence on Allah the Almighty because He (swt) decrees matters with their causes. We must truly trust in Allah, and confirm our belief in fate and destiny. Allah (swt) said: قُل لّن يُصِيبَنَا إِلَّا مَا كَتَبَ اللَّهُ لَنَا هُوَ مَوْلَانَا وَعَلَى اللَّهِ فَلْيَتَوَكَّلِ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ “Say: ‘Nothing shall ever happen to us except what Allah has ordained for us. He is our Maula (Lord, Helper and Protector). And in Allah let the believers put their trust.’” [At-Tawba: 51]. Therefore, the decree is part of the unseen matters, and the Muslim is commanded to take into account the reasons that do not negate with the destiny, but is part of the destiny of Allah the Almighty, so whoever relies on Allah (swt) in facing the Coronavirus. For example, taking the reasons for prevention, isolating the afflicted and areas of the epidemic, and not disrupting life and the people, like when the plague of Emmaus (Amwas) occurred and in other times of epidemics that occurred during the Islamic history.

The pursuit of causes with your limbs is in obedience to Him (swt), and trust in Allah (swt) is held in the heart by having faith in Allah the Almighty, and taking reasons no matter how tiring it is, will not give results without relying on Allah (swt) and having that trust in Him completely as stated in the hadith of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ: «لو أنكم تتوكلون على الله حق توكله لرزقكم كما يرزق الطير، تغدو خماصاً وتروح بطاناً‏»‏ “If you all depend on Allah with due reliance, He would certainly give you provision as He gives it to birds who go forth hungry in the morning and return with full belly at dusk.” We remember the trust of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ and his companions in Allah (swt) when a rider passed, while they were in a place called Hamra’a Al-Asad, and he told them that Abu Sufyan has gathered against them, but they did not have fear and had trust in Allah (swt).

الَّذِينَ قَالَ لَهُمُ النَّاسُ إِنَّ النَّاسَ قَدْ جَمَعُوا لَكُمْ فَاخْشَوْهُمْ فَزَادَهُمْ إِيمَانًا وَقَالُوا حَسْبُنَا اللَّـهُ وَنِعْمَ الْوَكِيلُ “Those (i.e. believers) unto whom the people (hypocrites) said, “Verily, the people (pagans) have gathered against you (a great army), therefore, fear them. It (only) increased them in Faith, and they said: “Allah (Alone) is Sufficient for us, and He is the Best Disposer of affairs (for us).”” [Surah Al-i Imran: 173] But the absence of the awareness and the correct understanding of Tawakul, led people to either take the reasons only, or depend on Allah without taking the reasons, which leads to failure. Al-Tawakul became hollow words that have no reality in their lives, nor in their minds. This was helped by what the scholars’ thinking focused on interpreting Tawakul as the taking of reasons. And when the word “trust” is used immediately, it is synonymous with the noble hadith,«اعقلها وتوكّل» “tie the knot and have trust in Allah”, which is misinterpreted and used to weaken the meaning of trust in the souls, not to take the reasons with trust and make it part of it and not separate from it, as a result of that, anxiety generated and the motivation weakened. The horizon has narrowed while looking at life, people began feeling helpless, believing that their ability was limited, and that they could not do better.

By having trust in Allah (swt), we can endure the difficulties and pass the obstacles whatever they are, and face the most powerful forces in the world without fear provided that we follow the divine method, applying the shariah rulings depending on ourselves and having trust on our Lord. Then the difficulties will diminish and the obstacles will vanish, and what we saw as impossible becomes possible and real. In the biography of Sayyiduna Ibrahim, Sayyiduna Musa, Sayyiduna Esa, Sayyiduna Muhammad ﷺ and the other prophets, peace and blessings be upon them all, we have a good example, as they adhered to the rulings and orders of Allah, relying on Him (swt), taking the reasons leading to the results.

And the Muslims will not return to their glory and strength without truly understanding the idea of Tawakkul in Allah in the correct manner and truly having trust in Allah (swt), because the greatest of things can not be achieved only by material strength. It is limited no matter how much it is, but the belief that there is a greater power; an unlimited power behind them who helps them, which is the power of Allah the Almighty, so the person will do his utmost to achieve what he wants and strive to rely on Allah. We see that having trust in Allah is one of the greatest assets of the Islamic Ummah and one of the most important ideas of Islam.

If all the doors are closed to one of us, one will find a door that is not closed in front of them, which is the door of Allah the Almighty, who is able to remove distress, relieve anxiety and displace grief, calamities and disasters.

May we in this Ramadan this year, really return to the authenticity of the true Tawakkul in Allah (swt), which is derived from the validity of belief and sincerity of work in the direction of Allah the Almighty, to see the impact of this in our lives as individuals and in our view of things and life, and in our behaviors… Working towards this and praying to Allah, to save us from the corrupt capitalist utilitarian system, which has proven its failure in taking care of the affairs of people or caring for them in all aspects, and that remains in our chests and our lives so that we derive our systems and our laws and decisions and the way we deal as individuals and governors from the Islamic Shareeah that will regulate our affairs and care for the Ummah in adversity before the good times and during the time of health before illness .. So that goodness is achieved as well as equity and reassurance, obeying Allah and His Messenger, and for Allah (swt) that is not far-fetched.

Muslimah Al-Shami (Um Sohayb)