Trump’s Deal is the Vicious Harvest of the Oslo Agreement!

There is no Salvation for Palestine Except by Uprooting the Jewish Entity

In a panoramic show, with his usual arrogance, US President Donald Trump announced his alleged peace plan yesterday, Tuesday evening, at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and emphasized the solid alliance between America and the Jewish entity, and the unity of Jerusalem as the capital of this usurping entity, the maintenance of settlements and their annexation of a Jewish state and imposing its sovereignty on most of the Jordan Valley, with a promise to the Palestinian Authority after four years – if it fulfils the conditions required of it – of a meagre state on the remaining land crumbs, and pumping $50 billion which will be paid by the countries of the region.

Trump did not hide his hatred of Islam when he asserted that the common enemy of America and the countries of the region is “Islamic terrorism”!

In the face of this announcement, we declare the following:

– Islam, which America and the Jewish entity are hostile to and fear will, with Allah’s permission, eradicate the Jewish entity from its roots, free the world from the arrogance of America and the tyranny of the capitalist system, and will fill the earth with a fairness and justice as it is filled with injustice and wrongness, so the Ummah of Muhammad ﷺ, which Allah Almighty has chosen for His Revelation and Message will rise from its repression carrying the Light and the guidance for all people, and Trump and his ilk will see the severity of the believers’ might, what make them to fall upon their faces, debased to the rule of Islam, and that this will soon be, with Allah’s permission, إِنَّ الَّذِينَ يُحَادُّونَ اللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ أُولَئِكَ فِي الْأَذَلِّينَ * كَتَبَ اللَّهُ لَأَغْلِبَنَّ أَنَا وَرُسُلِي إِنَّ اللَّهَ قَوِيٌّ عَزِيزٌ “Those who oppose Allah and His Messenger, they will be among the lowest (most humiliated). Allah has decreed: “Verily! It is I and My Messengers who shall be the victorious.” Verily, Allah is All-Powerful, All-Mighty” [Al-Mujadalah: 20-21].

– The panoramic manner in which Trump and Netanyahu appeared, speaks of the words of Allah (swt): وَالَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا بَعْضُهُمْ أَوْلِيَاءُ بَعْضٍ “And those who disbelieved are allies of one another.” [Al-Anfal: 73]. And reveals the truth of the deceitful to Allah and His Messenger who have mortgaged themselves to America, Russia and the Kufr countries يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا لَا تَتَّخِذُوا الْيَهُودَ وَالنَّصَارَى أَوْلِيَاءَ بَعْضُهُمْ أَوْلِيَاءُ بَعْضٍ وَمَنْ يَتَوَلَّهُمْ مِنْكُمْ فَإِنَّهُ مِنْهُمْ إِنَّ اللَّهَ لَا يَهْدِي الْقَوْمَ الظَّالِمِينَ * فَتَرَى الَّذِينَ فِي قُلُوبِهِمْ مَرَضٌ يُسَارِعُونَ فِيهِمْ يَقُولُونَ نَخْشَى أَنْ تُصِيبَنَا دَائِرَةٌ فَعَسَى اللَّهُ أَنْ يَأْتِيَ بِالْفَتْحِ أَوْ أَمْرٍ مِنْ عِنْدِهِ فَيُصْبِحُوا عَلَى مَا أَسَرُّوا فِي أَنْفُسِهِمْ نَادِمِينَ “O you who have believed, do not take the Jews and the Christians as allies. They are [in fact] allies of one another. And whoever is an ally to them among you – then indeed, he is [one] of them. Indeed, Allah guides not the wrongdoing people. * So you see those in whose hearts is disease hastening into [association with] them, saying, “We are afraid a misfortune may strike us.” But perhaps Allah will bring conquest or a decision from Him, and they will become, over what they have been concealing within themselves, regretful.” [Al-Ma’ida: 51-52].

– Trump’s declaration and the previous international resolutions are nothing more than foam, they will vanish. The Khilafah (Caliphate) and the armies of the Muslims will trample the Trump Declaration and the international resolutions and will land in the liberated Bayt al-Maqdis (Jerusalem), and will declare Jerusalem, the capital of the Khilafah State (Caliphate) and an abode for Dar al-Islam, and Palestine will remain a blessed land entirely for Muslims.

Trump set a deadline of four years for the implementation of his deal, because what America, the Jewish entity and the enemies of Islam count on in implementing their projects is to create the atmosphere that leads people to accept their projects by consent or by coercion, and their main tools are the agent rulers and their repressive apparatus. The atmosphere that they created to accept the Oslo Agreement and consider it a national achievement, even though it is a great betrayal, they will work on similarly to create new atmospheres that make people surrender to their projects, and America does not bet on Mahmoud Abbas, but bets on those who come after him, and it may rush to end his role as it rushed to end the role of his predecessor. Therefore, people must be vigilant about what is plotted against them, and be careful not to be misled by the shameful and false positions of the agent rulers, especially the men of the Palestinian Authority, as America and the Jewish entity are betting on some mercenaries who serve their interests, and if their projects require sweeping and replacing them and bringing other agents they will not hesitate to do so. Those criminal rulers are not more than tools.

– The major betrayal committed by the Palestinian Authority and the PLO by signing the disastrous Oslo Agreement, and the betrayal of Arab regimes and their humiliating pursuit of normalization with the occupier is what opened the way for this crime and paved the way for the increase in settlements. The number of settlements and lands confiscated has increased considerably after the Oslo Agreement, and we have warned Muslims against this betrayal and that it will lead directly to the liquidation of the issue and the empowerment of the Jewish entity on the Blessed Land.

– The opposition of the Palestinian Authority and some regimes to the Trump deal is not a serious opposition, or stemming from the adherence to the land and the sanctities, but rather an opposition in which it affirms its commitment to the treachery two-state solution and to live in peace side by side with a Jewish entity, which is a formal media opposition, or because of a political loyalty different to America, or an apparent opposition but proceeding with its implementation with political deception ways. Thus, Saudi Arabia and others declaration that they stand by the “Palestinian people” is a lie and deception, as these regimes are nothing but tools in the hands of America and Europe, and they dominate the Ummah and work against its interests. And he who gave up 78% of Palestine previously, is easy for him to cede half of the West Bank and accept the disgraceful deal.

– The rejection of the disgraceful deal must stem from the Ummah’s doctrine and law, which requires rejecting the two-state solution and the one-state solution and all proposed surrender solutions, and adherence to the only legitimate solution to this issue which is the liberation of the whole of Palestine and its return to the bosom of the Islamic Ummah.

In conclusion: We turn to the Islamic Ummah, to the people of Palestine, to the factions and movements, and we say:

First: America and the Jewish entity will not be able to carry out their deal without bloodshed, murder and destruction to compel people to submit to their projects, so do not be deceived by the agents and do not wait for victory from Russia or Europe, these are your enemies like America and the Jewish entity.

Second: Your primary issue is Islam, as it is the source of your glory and the path to your Lord’s pleasure, through which you rule the world and with it you inherit the Paradise whose width is like the width of the heavens and earth. And the response to America and the Jewish entity and their projects can only be by holding fast to the strong rope of Allah and renunciation of the enemies of Islam and their agreements, resolutions and agents, and for this reason. We call upon you to be at the heart of one man seeking the support of the Islamic Ummah and its armies to establish the Khilafah and liberate Bayt al-Maqdis (Jerusalem), confident in Allah’s victory for you, and confident in your Deen and your Ummah.

إِنَّا لَنَنْصُرُ رُسُلَنَا وَالَّذِينَ آمَنُوا فِي الْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا وَيَوْمَ يَقُومُ الْأَشْهَادُ * يَوْمَ لَا يَنْفَعُ الظَّالِمِينَ مَعْذِرَتُهُمْ وَلَهُمُ اللَّعْنَةُ وَلَهُمْ سُوءُ الدَّارِ

“Indeed, We will support Our messengers and those who believe during the life of this world and on the Day when the witnesses will stand. The Day their excuse will not benefit the wrongdoers, and they will have the curse, and they will have the worst home.” [Ghafir: 51-52]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in The Blessed Land – Palestine

Wednesday, 04th Jumada II 1441

29/01/2020 CE

No: BN/S 1441 / 05