Trump Supports the Hindu State

Trump’s Support for the Hindu State and his Open Declaration of Hostility against Islam and Muslims Confirms once again the Harm which the Alliance with the US brings to Pakistan

In his maiden visit to India that began on 24th February 2020, US President Trump encouraged the Hindu State in its war against Muslims, whilst announcing full support for enmity against Islam. Whilst Modi, the butcher of Gujrat, brutally holds Occupied Kashmir under siege, seizing its sons, and while he launches a crusade against the Muslims of India over their Islamic identity, the racist, vehemently anti-Muslim Trump declared, Modi is an “exceptional leader, a great champion of India.” Whilst Modi continues his relentless armed assault against Pakistan, overtly and covertly, just two days before the 26th February anniversary of Modi’s aggression in Balakot, Trump committed to arm Modi to the teeth, with Seahawk helicopters and Reconnaissance drones. And, to the thunderous applause from the assembled crowd, Trump announced his support for Modi’s war on Islam, by proclaiming that India and the US are “united in our iron-clad resolve to defend our citizens from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism.”

O Muslims of Pakistan! Indeed the Western crusaders and hateful Hindu mushrikeen are as Allah (swt) warned: مَا يَوَدُّ الَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا مِنْ أَهْلِ الْكِتَابِ وَلاَ الْمُشْرِكِينَ أَنْ يُنَزَّلَ عَلَيْكُمْ مِنْ خَيْرٍ مِنْ رَبِّكُمْ وَاللَّهُ يَخْتَصُّ بِرَحْمَتِهِ مَنْ يَشَاءُ وَاللَّهُ ذُو الْفَضْلِ الْعَظِيمِ “Neither those who followed earlier revelation who deny the truth, nor the Mushrikeen like to see good bestowed upon you from your Sustainer; but Allah bestows grace upon whom He chooses- for Allah is limitless in His great bounty.” [Surah al-Baqara, 2:105]

Is this the Trump and the international community he leads which Pakistan’s rulers expect, would help resolve the Kashmir issue? Pakistan’s foolish rulers have abandoned our core interests in Afghanistan and Kashmir in the false hope of appeasing the US expecting that the alliance with the US would bring some benefit for Pakistan. And here we are with the US president announcing his support to build the Hindu State as a regional hegemon once again abandoning Pakistan’s military and ruling elite to a state of humiliation and disgrace. Indeed those who seek honor and dignity from other than Allah (swt) are doomed to such humiliation.

O Officers of Pakistan’s Armed Forces! Does not your blood boil as enemies of Islam and Muslims enter in to a coalition against you while your rulers chain you to the humiliating policy of “restraint” and “inaction” against your enemies. Know that the alliance with the US will never bring any benefit for us and it is time to tear this alliance to pieces through the strength of your arms. Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Pakistan calls upon you to turn your backs on the current rulers of Pakistan, the friends of Trump, as they have turned their backs on the interests of Muslims and Islam. It is upon you to provide the material support for the re-establishment of the shield of Muslims, the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood ﷺ which we lost in this month of Rajab, ninety-nine Hijri years ago. Only then will you be led by a Khaleefah who will not be bound by this wretched international system and who will lead you and command you according to the commands of Allah (swt), leading you in to battle to liberate Kashmir and Palestine, smashing the false concept of Westphalian nation state in the way. Only then will your hearts be filled with joy and pleasure as they were a year ago when the Hindu State momentarily tasted your wrath on 27th Feb 2019. RasulAllah ﷺ said: «إِنَّمَا الْإِمَامُ جُنَّةٌ يُقَاتَلُ مِنْ وَرَائِهِ وَيُتَّقَى بِهِ» “Indeed, the Imam (Khaleefah) is a shield, from behind whom you fight and by whom you are protected.” (Muslim)

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Tuesday, 1st Rajab 1441 AH

25/02/2020 CE

No: 1441 / 47