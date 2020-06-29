True Leaders Don’t Blame People

ISLAMABAD: While cases of the novel coronavirus have been increasing and smart lockdowns are being enforced to control the deadly virus, more than 9,532 violations of health guidelines/instructions were observed across the country over the past 24 hours. (Source: Dawn)

Comment:

Like the rest of the world, the coronavirus has hit Pakistan hard, but what has hit harder is the mismanagement by the concerned authorities. From day one the issue has been mishandled and in a country where millions fall below the poverty line, people have been left alone to tend to themselves and their loved ones. SOPs (standard operating procedures) have been announced but there has been no check and balance maintained. The Government considers that its only job was to announce and no implementation was required from it. As a result, we see overflowing markets. Overpopulated areas are completely ignored by the Government and no authorities are visiting these areas. All we get are some calculations and some numbers based on observing some specific areas. No one knows or cares how many violations are being committed in congested localities and places like katchi abadis.

The people of Pakistan have been openly blamed by the Government for being ignorant and not behaving themselves. All we see the Government doing is holding press conferences, promoting ‘ehsaas program’ which has only given false hopes to poor and which Imran Khan thinks is an excellent way of point-scoring. Required emergency medical care products that either have been bought by the taxpayers’ money or have been received as in form of aid are also being boasted about by the Government. Meanwhile people are suffering everywhere. Doctors have been serving tirelessly and many have lost their lives while saving others. So far, there are more than 7,000 doctors and paramedics from all around Pakistan who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. These doctors are not provided with required necessary safety gear and in some cases doctors after getting sick have been turned down by the very same hospitals they were serving in. Hospitals are overflowing and people are scared of getting sick. More than the fear for catching the disease, people are scared of the treatment they’ll get as many have been turned away and lost their lives in search of help.

People of Pakistan may be poor but they are not foolish. These are the children of the people who sacrificed for the freedom of the Muslims of the Subcontinent. Many are setting examples by helping the people in need. Doctors on their own are providing free of cost online services to people who are sick. We saw how people distributed food among poor and we have seen many paying the wages to their employees even though they are unable to work for them anymore. However much people are doing on their own cannot be enough as they don’t have the required resources and power to cope with the situation.

If not now, then when? Muslims of Pakistan have seen the real face of Imran Khan, who gathered votes in the name of State of Madinah, while being loyal to the kuffar. Let Imran Khan be the last nail in the coffin of democracy. Let us rise against this evil way of ruling and work to establish Khilafah (Caliphate) which will be responsible for its people’s health. History is full of examples of the Khilafah providing health care to people. Khalifah will make sure that people don’t die of hunger as well as of neglect during a pandemic. He will make sure that people get proper medical care. His concern will not be securing his victory in the next election but securing his position before the Almighty.

As Umar bin Al-Khattab said: “If a dog dies hungry on the banks of the River Euphrates, Umar will be responsible for dereliction of duty.” May Allah (swt) provide us the shade of this true leadership.

Only a State which is established on the model provided by the Holy Prophet ﷺ will be able to deal with a crisis like this without damaging the honour and dignity.

‘Umar bin Al-Khattab narrated that the Prophet ﷺ said:‏ ‏«أَلاَ أُخْبِرُكُمْ بِخِيَارِ أُمَرَائِكُمْ وَشِرَارِهِمْ؟ خِيَارُهُمُ الَّذِينَ تُحِبُّونَهُمْ وَيُحِبُّونَكُمْ وَتَدْعُونَ لَهُمْ وَيَدْعُونَ لَكُمْ، وَشِرَارُ أُمَرَائِكُمُ الَّذِينَ تُبْغِضُونَهُمْ وَيُبْغِضُونَكُمْ وَتَلْعَنُونَهُمْ وَيَلْعَنُونَكُمْ» “Shall I not inform you of the best of your leaders and the worst of them: The best of them are those whom you love and they love you, you supplicate for them, and they supplicate for you. And the evilest of your leaders are those who hate you, and you hate them, and they curse you and you curse them.”

Ikhlaq Jehan

