Tribal Fighting in Darfur in the Absence of the Welfare State – the Khilafah (Caliphate) upon the Method of Prophethood – leads and is still leading to allow the spillage of blood

On Monday, 1/18/2021, the West Darfur Doctors Committee announced that the victims of the city of El Geneina have risen to 129 dead and 198 injured in the conflict that erupted between the nomadic Arabs and the tribe components in the region. In South Darfur, a civil conflict broke out between two tribes, which caused the death of more than 20 people, in Al-Tawil district, which is 65 kilometers from the city of Nyala; the capital of South Darfur State.

This was not the first time that the catastrophic events that are still taking place in Darfur, west and south, have erupted. In January of last year, similar events erupted in El Geneina, killing more than 54 people, 60 injured, and tens of thousands were displaced.

It was the failure of all the governments that succeeded to rule Sudan to end the fighting on the tribal basis, if some of these governments were not the main reason for the outbreak of these wars, because of the political polarization on the tribal basis. We are certain that this government, like its predecessor, will not be able to eliminate these conflicts because it is a government that is not based on caring for the affairs of the people. Rather, it is an agent government whose mission is to implement the policies of the Kafir colonialist West in our country, even if it is at the expense of people’s sustenance and security. Islam has prohibited the blood of Muslims, Allah (swt) says:

[وَمَنْ يَقْتُلْ مُؤْمِناً مُتَعَمِّداً فَجَزَاؤُهُ جَهَنَّمُ خَالِداً فِيهَا وَغَضِبَ اللَّهُ عَلَيْهِ وَلَعَنَهُ وَأَعَدَّ لَهُ عَذَاباً عَظِيماً]

“And whoever kills a believer intentionally, his recompense in Hell to abide therein; and the Wrath and the Curse of Allah are upon him, and a great punishment is prepared for him.” And the Messenger of Allah (saw) said:

«لاَ تَرْجِعُوا بَعْدِي كُفَّاراً، يَضْرِبُ بَعْضُكُمْ رِقَابَ بَعْضٍ»

“Do not revert to disbelief after me by striking (cutting) the necks of one another.”

The one who puts an end to these conflicts once and for all, and melts these tribes into one melting pot, is the great Islam alone. It did this at the beginning of its reign, when the tribes in the Arabian Peninsula were fighting for the trivial reasons, so it made of them one nation in which there is no difference between an Arab and a non-Arab, and no difference between black and white except for piety. The people did not return to the Jahiliyya to fight on the tribal basis except when the Islamic state was destroyed The Khilafah, and in its place were these thin, cartoon-like puppet states that do not respect kinship or treaty with a believer.

Hizb ut Tahrir, which seeks to unify the Ummah and incorporate it into the crucible of Islam, ensuring the believing brothers love each other under the shade of the second Khilafah Rashidah (the rightly guided caliphate) upon the method of Prophethood, and the only that is capable of eliminating these conflicts. By eliminating the roots of the problems on the basis of the rulings of Islam which obligates the state to take care of the affairs of the nation, and from this care is to provide security and safety for all subjects, while providing a decent life that is only in accordance with the way of life prescribed by Allah (swt) who says, Glory be to Him.

[وَلَوْ أَنَّ أَهْلَ الْقُرَى آمَنُوا وَاتَّقَوْا لَفَتَحْنَا عَلَيْهِمْ بَرَكَاتٍ مِنَ السَّمَاءِ وَالْأَرْضِ وَلَكِنْ كَذَّبُوا فَأَخَذْنَاهُمْ بِمَا كَانُوا يَكْسِبُونَ]

“Had the people of those societies been faithful and mindful ˹of Allah˺, We would have overwhelmed them with blessings from heaven and earth. But they disbelieved, so We seized them for what they used to commit.”

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan