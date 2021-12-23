Traumatic Incidents in the Burj al-Shamali Palestinian Refugee Camp in Southern Lebanon

The Messenger of Allah (saw) said as narrated by Abu Dawood in his Sunan with an authentic chain of narration:

«إنَّ السعيدَ لَمَنْ جُنِّبَ الفِتَنَ، إنَّ السعيدَ لَمَنْ جُنِّبَ الفِتَنَ، إنَّ السعيدَ لَمَنْ جُنِّبَ الفِتَنَ، ولَمَن ابتُلِيَ فصَبَر؛ فَوَاهاً»

“The happy man is he who avoids dissensions: happy is the man who avoids dissensions; happy is the man who avoids dissensions: but how fine is the man who is afflicted and shows endurance.” “how fine ” meaning: How good is he who is patient with it.

From this point of view, from the point of view of our religion that governs us, and after the successive painful incidents in the Burj al-Shamali Camp – the explosion and then the shooting at a funeral! – which claimed innocent lives, so that instead of one funeral, there were funerals in more than one camp, the victims of which were young men in the midst of their youth, we in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Lebanon call upon everyone to avoid sedition and be patient.

It is as if the people of Palestine in Lebanon do not need anything else but to fight among themselves! Especially with these increasing crises that don‘t need to be mentioned and defined, on all the political, social, health and livelihood levels, which the people of Palestine live under the same conditions in Lebanon as the people of Lebanon themselves.

Although it is necessary to take a serious stand against the absurd and exaggerated armed manifestations in every joy and happiness, but now we call on the officials who have positioned themselves as leaders of the people of Palestine in Lebanon to come together to prevent tribulation, avoid inflammatory statements of any kind, and call for urgent meetings to prevent the event from being exploited against the people of Palestine in Lebanon, especially with the wave of racist incitement against their human rights.

We also warn against conveying the words of sedition, and leaving out the curiosity of talking about it, especially on social media, most of which have become pulpits of incitement, recalling the words of our Prophet Muhammad (saw) as Imam Muslim narrated in his Sahih:

«كَفَى بالمَرْءِ كَذِباً أَنْ يُحَدِّثَ بِكُلِّ مَا سَمِعَ»

“It is enough falsehood for a man to relate everything he hears.” Its meaning is that a person unavoidably hears immoral speech – especially in such incidents – and if he narrates it then he has committed a forbidden act.

The priority today is to avoid sedition, to be patient with the injured, to stand with the wounded, and to give precedence to the logic of Sharia and the wisdom of the wise. If not in such a casualty, then when?!

Until the truth is clear from falsehood, the basic principle is to adhere to what the Messenger of Allah (saw) obligated us with in times of temptation, as was narrated by Imam al-Bukhari in his Sahih.

«سَتَكُونُ فِتَنٌ القاعِدُ فيها خَيْرٌ مِنَ القائِمِ، والقائِمُ فيها خَيْرٌ مِنَ الماشِي، والماشِي فيها خَيْرٌ مِنَ السَّاعِي، ومَن يُشْرِفْ لها تَسْتَشْرِفْهُ، ومَن وجَدَ مَلْجَأً أوْ مَعاذاً فَلْيَعُذْ بهِ»

“There will be afflictions (and at the time) the sitting person will be better than the standing one, and the standing one will be better than the walking, and the walking will be better than the running. And whoever will look towards those afflictions, they will overtake him, and whoever will find a refuge or a shelter, should take refuge in it.”

Our condolences to our family, and our prayers for our wounded brothers for a speedy recovery, and for Allah Almighty to write for everyone the reward of those who were injured and the reward of the patient, prayers from Allah Almighty, mercy and guidance;

[وَبَشِّرِ الصَّابِرِينَ * الَّذِينَ إِذَا أَصَابَتْهُمْ مُصِيبَةٌ قَالُوا إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ * أُوْلَئِكَ عَلَيْهِمْ صَلَوَاتٌ مِنْ رَبِّهِمْ وَرَحْمَةٌ وَأُوْلَئِكَ هُمُ الْمُهْتَدُونَ]

“…give good tidings to the patient,*who, when faced with a disaster, say, “Surely to Allah we belong and to Him we will ˹all˺ return.” *They are the ones who will receive Allah’s blessings and mercy. And it is they who are ˹rightly˺ guided.” [TMQ Surah Al-Baqarah: 155-157].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Lebanon

Press Release

9 Jumada I 1443 – Monday, 13th December 2021

No: H.T.L 1443 / 03

(Translated)