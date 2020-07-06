Traitorous Hasina Government is implementing the Heinous Political Agenda of the Kafir Colonial States

By following the Suicidal Economic Policy to downsize Bangladesh’s Highly Potential Jute Industry

Just when the economy has been devastated and millions of worker have become unemployed due to blindly following the erroneous policies of the West by implementing prolonged nationwide lockdown in dealing with Covid-19, Sheikh Hasina’s treacherous regime has hammered the final nail in the coffin of the highly promising jute industry of Bangladesh with the decision to shut down all the State-owned jute mills and laying off 25,000 workers.

This deliberate and cold-blooded execution to cripple our jute industry has been taking place in cahoots with the Kafir Colonialist financial institution – the World Bank, which has played instrumental role to shut down the world’s largest jute mill, the Adamjee Jute Mills, here in 2002 and still directing our lackey government to backstab the sector further by downsizing it in the name of various restructuring programs. When we are lucky enough to have strong backward linkages of our own as our own farmers produce the jute raw materials, our deceitful rulers are set to destroy this self-sufficient industry and, in accordance with WB’s restructuring model, to invest behind the Ready Made Garments (RMG) sector which is totally dependent on the import of its raw materials from mainly USA and India! The objective is very clear here, that is, to break the backbone of our solid manufacturing industry and make our economy highly dependent on sectors like RMG which, however, survives on the vain mercy of the Kuffar States – the successive closure of many garments due to the recent arbitrary order cancellation by the Western apparel buyers exposes how vulnerable this sector is. So, when our puppet rulers are de-prioritizing this vital sector amid the growing global demand of jute products by shifting the burden of their massive corruption and deliberate loss-incurring onto the shoulders of the workers by forcing them into poverty, it is no coincidence at all many new mills are opening up in India where the existing African and Middle Eastern buyers of Bangladesh are now moving into. People now understands the bigger picture – the evil World Bank have been pouring billions of Taka to all the corrupt governments as loans under the Jute Sector Adjustment Credit (JSAC) since 1994 not to strengthen the industry, but rather to materialize the regional agenda to sabotage our sovereignty.

O People! The nexus of evils are implementing their heinous political agenda to weaken Bangladesh under the flawed economic model of the capitalist West. Systematically they are dismantling potential industries like jute to debilitate the real industrial development and turn us into mere production outlets for the Kuffar States through the economic zones and RMG factories which are no means to be a global industrial force. You can no longer sit back and see the destruction of our industrial base at the hands of these puppet rulers whose ultimate ambition is to build their second home in UK, Europe and America. Make your voice stronger for the reestablishment of the ruling system of the Prophet ﷺ – the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) State – under the leadership of Hizb ut Tahrir, which would not only protect and develop solid manufacturing industry like jute but also has the ambition and readiness for rapid development of heavy industrial base with military-focus. Hizb ut Tahrir has adopted the following Article No.74 in its draft constitution: “The Department of Industry is in charge of all the affairs connected to industry, whether heavy industry such as the manufacturing of engines, machines, vehicles, materials and electrical equipment, or light industry. Similarly, whether the factories are of the public property type or they are included in the private property and have a relationship to the military industry. All types of factories must be established upon the basis of military policy…”. This defense-orientation would not only generate wealth and employment in the economy but also act as a real deterrent to our enemies who have designs to hamper the Khilafah’s propagation of Islam all across the globe.

وَأَعِدُّواْ لَهُم مَّا اسْتَطَعْتُم مِّن قُوَّةٍ وَمِن رِّبَاطِ الْخَيْلِ تُرْهِبُونَ بِهِ عَدْوَّ اللّهِ وَعَدُوَّكُمْ وَآخَرِينَ مِن دُونِهِمْ

“And prepare against them what force you can and horses tied at the frontier, to frighten thereby the enemy of Allah and your enemy and others besides them.” [Al-Anfal: 60].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Bangladesh

Friday, 12th Dhul Qi’dah 1441 AH

03/07/2020 CE

Ref: 1441 / 20