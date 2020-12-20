To Those Who Will Go Out to Protest on Saturday 19 December in Sudan

Let Your Framework for Protesting be the Demanding of Regime Change, Which Will Not Happen Except with Islam, Implemented by the Khilafah (Caliphate)

Two years have passed since the first spark of the youth movement in Sudan against injustice and corruption began, and the Salvation Government, headed by the ousted Al-Bashir, fell on 11/4/2019, and the military took over. Then the Forces of Freedom and Change (Qaht) were brought into the reins of power through the so-called constitutional document that promised the youth a happy and comfortable life. However, the conditions of the people moved from bad to worse, and this was natural, because what has changed are the people who rule, but the system is the system itself and the laws are the same, since the departure of the English colonialist and until this day. Calls began to go out (in protests) on the second anniversary of the movement on 19/12/2020, next Saturday, with the hope of changing the painful reality that the people of Sudan are experiencing.

Although the movement in 2018 aimed only at overthrowing the ruling regime, the aim behind the Saturday protests is divided between those who want to overthrow the government and its support base (Qaht), and between those who support (Qaht) who call for reforms, correcting the course of the revolution and not just overthrowing the regime, and a third party that came to power through the so-called Juba Peace Agreement, that rejects protesting to drop the agreement. In light of these three divisions of the December 19 procession, the people of Sudan must know that the correct framework for going out to protest is to demand a change in the capitalist system, which impoverished the people and wasted the country, and the rulers became followers of the kaffir colonialists West. Carrying out their conspiracies, and they are preoccupied with pleasing them, even at the expense of medicine and food for their people!

We in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan, and since the start of the mass movement two years ago, and much earlier, we have emphasized, and still are, that real change does not come from changing of people, and taking systems, rulings and laws from the enemy; the kaffir colonial West, as is the case since the so-called independence until the present day. Indeed, the real change is to change the ruling political idea, by making based on the Ummah’s belief; The great Islam, implemented by the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood.

This is the path of change, and there is no other way. Whoever wants to go out to bring change let him work for real change, otherwise these efforts will revolve in a vicious circle.

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ

“O you who have believed, respond to Allah and to the Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life.” [Al-Anfal: 24]

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Thursday, 02nd Jumada I 1442 AH

17/12/2020 CE

No: HTS 1442 / 37