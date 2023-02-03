To the Sincere Soldiers of Allah (swt), From the Ummah of Muhammad (saw)

O Muslim officers of the Muslim armed forces! We know your hearts ache, when you see your country in economic despair, under the shackles of the colonialist IMF, with masses falling below the poverty line, barely meeting food provision for their families.

We know your hearts bleed, when you see the Noble Quran desecrated by the West, who makes caricatures of our Beloved Prophet Muhammad (saw).

We know you feel pain when Muslim brethren are bombed in Gaza or Peshawar.

We know each of you feels helpless as an individual who asks himself, what can I do to change the state of Ummah? What can I do alone?

Let it be known, you are not alone in your feelings, but share the feelings of this blessed Ummah.

Let not despair and disappointment overwhelm you. It is not befitting for a believer to be hopeless in tough times, let alone a believing soldier.

O sincere soldiers of Allah (swt), you are not alone in your feelings that this Ummah needs to unify its people and resources, and revive its glory, the Khilafah (Caliphate) that made it dominate the known world for over a thousand years.

Step forward and take the initiative in your hands.

Convince your comrades and those in authority to grant Nussrah for re-establishment of the Khilafah on the Method of our beloved Muhammad (saw).

If you do, you follow the Sunnah of Prophet (saw), and the shining models of the Khulafaa Rashideen (ra).

If you don’t, we will keep reminding you of your oath and duty towards Allah (swt)!

Allah (swt) said,

[إِنَّ اللَّهَ اشْتَرَى مِنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ أَنفُسَهُمْ وَأَمْوَلَهُمْ بِأَنَّ لَهُمُ الّجَنَّةَ يُقَـتِلُونَ فِى سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ فَيَقْتُلُونَ وَيُقْتَلُونَ وَعْدًا عَلَيْهِ حَقًّا فِي التَّوْرَاةِ وَالإِنجِيلِ وَالْقُرْءانِ وَمَنْ أَوْفَى بِعَهْدِهِ مِنَ اللَّهِ فَاسْتَبْشِرُواْ بِبَيْعِكُمُ الَّذِى بَايَعْتُمْ بِهِ وَذَلِكَ هُوَ الْفَوْزُ الْعَظِيمُ]

“Verily, Allah has purchased of the believers their lives and their properties for (the price) that theirs shall be the Paradise. They fight in Allah’s cause, so they kill and are killed. It is a promise in truth which is binding on Him in the Tawrah and the Injil and the Qur’an. And who is truer to his covenant than Allah? Then rejoice in the bargain which you have concluded. That is the supreme success.” [TMQ Surah At-Tawba 9:111].

Umar Tariq – Wilayah Pakistan