To Mr Muhammad Yateem, Fear Allah, For Your Article Tears Down One of Islam’s Great Duties!

First, we begin with the greetings of Islam, Assalamu Alaikum Wa Rahmatullah Wa Barakatuh. On 29/3/2020, an article of yours was published on the “Al-Jazeera.net” website titled “A Discussion of the Idea of ​​the “Islamic State”… Did Islam Bring Forth a Specific Paradigm of the State?” in which you spoke of the Khilafah (Caliphate). Where the purport of your article intends to denigrate the eminence of the greatest state in history, a state inherited by the Islamic Ummah from its most noble Prophet, the master of creation, our master Muhammad ﷺ, a state of distinct feature and a well-known system, a state whose chief was named the successor of the Prophet ﷺ; a state whose leader was named the Commander of the Faithful. A state for which the venerable Sahaba died for the sake of its establishment, then more venerable Sahaba died for the sake of preserving its unity, then more venerable Sahabah died for the sake of its expansion, then its glory was irrigated with the blood of martyrs throughout history.

O Mr. Muhammad Yateem, if you are sincere about taking good care of Islam, it would have been better for you to do what your Prophet ﷺ have done regarding the establishment of the state, and I shall not adduce to you what has become a known concept for the public of the Ummah let alone its jurists. I shall cite only one incident, an unequivocal event that confirms the danger of the loss of the Khilafah, and the graveness of the sin of those implicated in it, this incident is the famous proceedings of pledge of allegiance to Master Uthman (ra)…

Master Omar bin Al-Khattab (ra), that great Sahabi who would stand humbly for woman in the marketplace where she was accounting him for his rule. That blessed Caliph (Khaleefah) when his death became near, he nominated six from those with glad tidings of paradise, so that they would choose one among them as a Caliph. Then he gave them a deadline of three days after which the opposer shall be killed…Yes! He ordered the killing of the best creations after the Prophets, if they ruin the process of appointment of the caliph. So how can Omar bin Al-Khattab allow the shedding of the blood of a Sahabi who has glad tidings of paradise, while the Sahaba remained silent about this? While before, they had not kept silent to him when they suspected that he might have taken a extra piece of cloth than they did? Well they remained silent because they knew the greatness of the obligation of the Khilafah and that if needed it deserves the sacrifice of the soul. So imagine, O Mr. Muhammad Yateem, if you were in the presence of Master Omar Bin Al-Khattab and he read this article of yours, I wonder what would have become of you?!

Never before has any of the previous generations within the Ummah produced one who claims he wants to take good care of Islam and then makes calls to distort the structure of the Islamic State and equates it with any other kaffir state! No one did that except for muslims from the generation who lived through the era of abolishing the Khilafah. They were enchanted by what their enemy has acheived and absorbed the culture of their colonizer and became like the smitten prey, and then coexisted with the oppression of the agent rulers and became their partners, then they tried to justify their position with the pretexts that no longer fool the Islamic Ummah.

The Khilafah was abolished in 1924 CE at a moment where military defeat was mixed with the amazement with what the West has accomplished, an astonishment for which there was no cure until Allah brought to the Ummah those who could distinguish between culture and civilization; and thus were able to see the path of the revival with Islam a path that is pure, clear and crystallized, praise be to Allah Al-Latif Al-Khabir (The Gentle and Expert). Today, the Khilafah has become once again a public opinion in the Islamic Ummah, and it is waiting for those who would give it victory and establish it.

Fear Allah and stop making statements that will never bring tranquility to the heart of a believer, and stop promoting the secular system of government, for Allah (swt) has sent to the masters of this system a soldier of His soldiers; a virus that cannot be seen by the naked eye… and made them lose their balance and almost collapsed. And here are your neighbors from the north, the Europeans, who are terrified and divided, and whose hearts were filled with disappointment, and the rift between them in their alleged unity widened, and they began to bring down the banners of their union and blame one another of betrayal. Allah (swt) said: تَحْسَبُهُمْ جَمِيعًا وَقُلُوبُهُمْ شَتَّى “You think they are together, but their hearts are diverse” [Al-Hashr: 14].

O Mr. Muhammad Yateem! We exhort you to revert from this, and to take off the garment of secularism and to turn your back to the West and its system, and then stand to the side of the Ummah and do the righteous action by helping it to establish the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood.

Allah (swt) says: إِنَّ اللَّهَ يُدْخِلُ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَاتِ جَنَّاتٍ “Indeed, Allah will admit those who believe and do righteous deeds to gardens” [Al-Hajj: 23]

Eng. Salah Eddine Adada

Director of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Sunday, 12th Sha’ban 1441 AH

05/04/2020 CE

Issue No: 1441 AH / 018