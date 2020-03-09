Time for Khilafah

In this Rajab, 1441, it will have been 99 years since the abolition of the Khilafah, through the collaboration of traitors amongst the Arab and Turks with the colonialist enemy. Throughout the Muslim World, the absence of the ruling by all that Allah (swt) is felt, plunging us into despair. Pakistan is no exception, as the last hope in the ruling system in Pakistan has been dashed and smashed to pieces. Indeed, the government of “change” has failed to stop corruption, our economic ruin and slaughter of our security by the colonialists of today.

We despair as corruption has found new life, with not a single dollar retrieved from the line of corrupt generals and politicians, who have filled their bellies to bursting from our wealth. We despair as Pakistan has been drowned beyond neck deep into loans, with cursed interest, which is an invitation of war from Allah (swt) and His Messenger ﷺ. We are frustrated by the colonialist conditions on foreign loans that exploit our resources, whilst hammering our local industry, agriculture and currency into the ground to maintain foreign economic dominance.

We shake our heads in sorrow as the cries of the Muslims of Occupied Kashmir are met with “restraint,” toothless statements and token measures, in line with the US policy to allow the Hindu State to rise as Akhund Bharat, “Greater India.” And we are unsettled as the regime drops a hammer on our feet, by acting as hired facilitators to secure a stay for the American “Raymond Davis” private military contractors in Afghanistan, within reach of our nuclear assets, under the cover of a deal and much trumpeted partial withdrawal of regular troops.

There is no end to our despair, unless we look beyond the man-made system to our Great Deen, revealed by the Lord of the Words, Allah (swt). We have seen how a single man, backed by our military, cannot fix the inherently flawed Democracy. It is as if we have become stuck, we can neither go forward with the current leadership, nor go back to the previous leaderships. In this situation, we must ask: is not the only way out for our military to grant its Nussrah to Hizb ut Tahrir for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood?

Indeed, the Khilafah is the method of ruling in Islam, looking after our affairs in strict accordance to the Quran and Sunnah, such that its every law and article of constitution is backed by divine evidence. Moreover, RasulAllah ﷺ established the obligation (Fard) of the Bay’ah (Pledge) to a Khaleefah by tying its absence to the worst of all deaths, dying upon other than Islam, «مَنْ مَاتَ وَلَيْسَ فِي عُنُقِهِ بَيْعَةٌ مَاتَ مِيتَةً جَاهِلِيَّةً» “Whosoever dies without the Bay’ah on his neck dies the death of Jahilliyah.” (Muslim) It is Fard upon every one of us that a Bay’ah to a Khaleefah exists in our time. Indeed, it is time for Khilafah.

