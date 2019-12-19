Thousands of Summits have Failed, Yet Another One to Follow

Kuala Lumpur will organize a summit from 18-21 December, a second of its kind since the first one which was held in 2014. The summit, which will take place at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), aims to, among other things, discuss and find new solutions to problems facing the Muslim world as well as to improve the well-being of Muslims and Muslim countries in general. The President of Turkey, Pakistan, Indonesia and the Emir of Qatar are amongst the top leaders who will be attending the summit. According to local news, the summit also aims to bring together Muslim scholars, ulemas and thinkers from around the world, and revive the Islamic civilization. KL summit is expecting more than 400 delegates from 53 countries who have confirmed their attendance to date.

Notwithstanding the apparent good intention of the organizers and the delegates, they failed to realize that this summit is a reflection and manifestation of the failure of thousands of previous summits held either in Malaysia or any part of the world. It is also a clear proof of the failure of the Organization of Islamic Co-operation (OIC), Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Arab League and other international bodies in solving the problems faced by this Ummah. Had the past summits and the international bodies been successful in identifying and solving the Ummah’s problems this entire time, certainly there is no need for another weak and rhetorical summit!

For almost one century since the destruction of the Caliphate (Khilafah) in Istanbul, the Ummah has suffered tremendously – without a guardian and a shield that functions to protect and safeguard them. The Ummah has been living under tyrannical and secular rulers who are implementing the system inherited from their colonial masters. These rulers have neglected the Islamic ruling system, the Islamic Economic System, the Islamic Social System, the Islamic Punishment System, the Islamic Foreign and Education policies etc., and they have ignored Al-Quran and As-Sunnah in their rule. They never care about the Ummah; they only care about themselves, their elite groups and serving their colonial masters. They are the root cause of all the problems faced by this Ummah, and the matter is not hidden from the Ummah, yet they declare to the world that they gather to solve the Ummah’s problems!

We, Hizb ut Tahrir / Malaysia, would like to assert that we have had enough of your summits because the Ummah does not need them. The Ummah has had enough of empty talks and resolutions. The Ummah does not need and does not want to listen to its problems anymore since they are living with the problems! The Ummah wants a way out, and it will certainly not find the way out in this summit, and not even in a thousand similar summits. The Ummah will never achieve what she desires in a rhetorical summit, which follows the ways of other failed summits. The Ummah’s way out will never come from those who betrayed it betrayed Allah (swt) and betrayed His Messenger ﷺ. The only way out for the Ummah now, is what had been the way out for her in the past. The Ummah needs its Al-Quran and As-Sunnah to be re-implemented in its lands. The Ummah needs its Righteous Caliphate to be re-installed and re-unite them and will implement the laws of Allah (swt) that will make them prosperous, and will liberate all the occupied lands, and will free all their Muslim brothers from the domination and oppression of the Kuffar. This is what the Ummah needs, not another glamorous summit which is doomed to fail.

Abdul Hakim Othman

Spokesperson of Hizb ut Tahrir in Malaysia

Monday, 19th Rabii’ II 1441 AH

16/12/2019 CE

Ref: HTM 1441 / 03