Those Who Have Normalised (Relations) with the Jewish entity will have Humiliation in this life and Torment in the Hereafter

The announcement of the decision to exchange the appointment of ambassadors was taken as one of the steps of the ongoing normalization process between Turkey and the usurping Jewish entity since last year. While Foreign Minister Cavusoglu said: “As Turkey, we have decided to appoint an ambassador in Tel Aviv. The appointment of ambassadors will also be important in terms of conveying our messages regarding Palestine and Al-Quds directly to ‘Israel’.” He felt the necessity of emphasizing that normalization with the Jewish entity does not mean abandoning the Palestinian cause!

When looking at the relations since the day of its founding between the Jewish entity and Turkey, everyone sees that there have been events that cannot be expressed in even the basest words in the dictionary. The events of the past decade alone are enough to express this shame and humiliation. Examples include the concessions made after President Erdoğan’s “one minute” launch, the Turkish ambassador’s lowered seat, Turkey’s shameful attitude toward the thuggery of the Jewish settlers, the closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque to Muslims, the declaration of Al-Quds as the alleged capital of the Jewish entity and sham statements of condemnation. In exchange for abandoning the Mavi Marmara case, conditions were set for an apology to Turkey, payment of compensation to the families, and lifting the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip. However, then US President Obama was said to have made Prime Minister Netanyahu give a verbal apology, and the matter was covered up. It was said that compensation would be paid, but the merely pennies were given by the usurping entity, as a gift in exchange for the blood of our martyrs, was sent to the families through NGOs, not through the state. Thus, the blood of the Marmara martyrs was sold for pennies sent by the usurping entity as if it was aid money.

Not to mention the lifting of the siege on Gaza; while the Gaza Strip was being destroyed by bombing, Turkish officials were talking about the benefits of normalization with the Jewish entity! Also, the relations that were suspended at the level of embassies in response to the massacre of Muslims in the events that erupted after America declared Al-Quds as the capital of the Jewish entity and moved its embassy there in 2018, are now back to normality, and the decision is taken to appoint a Turkish ambassador in Tel Aviv. How can relations be normalized again, even though the usurping entity has not taken a single step back yet?! Rather, it is increasing in thuggery and arrogance! Turkey, which suffers from political bankruptcy, economic destruction, diplomatic weakness and lack of morals, is once again sentenced to humiliation and disgrace, because it hopes to obtain help from the Jewish entity, as it has destroyed its status and reputation in the eyes of Muslims!

Even if the Jewish entity did not touch the hair of a single human being in Palestine, and did not touch the Islamic sanctities, and made it the most prosperous land in the world, normalization with it would never be acceptable. It should also be fought until it is wiped off the map by the Muslim armies. The natural thing is to put an end to all relations with this entity that the West created and still exists as a dagger stuck in the hearts of Muslims, and mobilize armies to eliminate it as soon as possible. Today, concessions offered to the Jewish entity in the name of normalization may give legitimacy for the rulers of Turkey, but these steps will not give legitimacy to the usurping entity, whether with Allah (swt) or with His servants. The decisions and steps taken by the rulers will never change this fact, and what they are doing is humiliation and defeat for them in this world, and Allah’s torment and wrath in the Hereafter!

(قُلْ هَلْ نُنَبِّئُكُمْ بِالْأَخْسَرِينَ أَعْمَالًا * الَّذِينَ ضَلَّ سَعْيُهُمْ فِي الْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا وَهُمْ يَحْسَبُونَ أَنَّهُمْ يُحْسِنُونَ صُنْعاً)

“Say, [O Muhammad], “Shall we [believers] inform you of the greatest losers as to [their] deeds? * [They are] those whose effort is lost in worldly life, while they think that they are doing well in work.” [Al-Kahf: 103-104].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Turkey

Press Release

20 Muharram 1444 – 18th Thursday August 2022

No: 03 / 1444

(Translated)