This is how the Houthis Plunder the People of Yemen for Six Years Instead of Lifting the Economic Burdens from their Shoulders

The Houthis entered Sanaa on 09/21/2014 and raised the price of a petrol tank (20 liters) from 4000 riyals to 7500 riyals, diesel from 3900 riyals to 7500, and a gas cylinder from 1200 riyals to 4000 riyals, at the time, the global price of a barrel of Brent crude on the Stock Exchange was $53. On 07/28/2015, they issued a decision to float the price of oil derivatives in Yemen and sell them to people at the international price, high and low. Here are the details of the plunder, so that the people of Yemen see that their former and new rulers are nothing but thieves:

From September to the end of 2014, the price of Brent crude was $53. In the first quarter of the year 2015, the price of Brent crude was $65, and at the end of it, the price of crude was $30. At the beginning of the year 2016, the price of Brent crude was $27 and in the first half its price was $38, At the end of the first half of the year 2017, the price of crude was $56, and in the second half its price was $61, and at the end of the year 2017 around $65, it continued to reach at the end of May 2018 to $66, after which it rose to $70, arriving in August From August to September to $80, and in the year 2019, in the first quarter of that, the price of crude was $63, and in the second quarter it was $68, At the end of the third quarter, $61, and in September the price of crude was $68, and at the end of the year its price was $61, then it continued to decline with the beginning of the current year 2020, reaching on April 20 this year 2020, down to $22, to recover after that. It has now reached $41.

Let’s look at what the Houthis did with this great fluctuation in global oil prices? They opened their pockets to fill them with the difference in the selling price from those before them, and this is a simplified calculation so that the people of Yemen know how much the Houthis steal from those before them 3500 riyals, to bring in 70 billion riyals from selling 20 million tanks (the need for three months).In the first quarter of 2015, the Houthis plundered 65.1 billion riyals, in the second quarter 70 billion riyals, in the third quarter 74.2 billion riyals, and in the last quarter 82.6 billion riyals. In the first quarter of 2016, the Houthis plundered 88.2 billion riyals, in the second quarter 80.5 billion riyals, in the third quarter 73.5 billion riyals, and in the last quarter 72.1 billion riyals. In the first quarter of 2017, the Houthis plundered 69.3 billion riyals, in the second quarter 68.6 billion riyals, in the third quarter 67.2 billion riyals, and in the last quarter 65.8 billion riyals. In the first quarter of 2018, the Houthis plundered 65.8 billion riyals, in the second quarter 65.8 billion riyals, in the third quarter 63.7 billion riyals, and in the last quarter 60.2 billion riyals. In the year 2019, in the first quarter, the Houthis plundered 66.5 billion riyals, in the second quarter 64.4 billion riyals, in the third quarter 67.2 billion riyals, and in the fourth quarter 64.4 billion riyals. In the first quarter of this year 2020, the Houthis plundered 74.2 billion riyals, and in the second quarter 77.7 billion riyals. This plunder of the difference in the sale of gasoline, not to mention the difference in the sale of diesel, kerosene and gas!!

The official price of petrol tank is now 5900 riyals, but it is not available at the stations, and senior Houthi supervisors trade by selling it on the black market, where the price of a petrol tank has reached 18,000 riyals. The decision to float was decided to add 54 riyals per liter of gasoline, 79 riyals per liter of diesel, and 60 riyals per liter of kerosene for a period of twenty-four months, in favor of establishing an oil port, which means that they have snatched more than 500 billion riyals three years ago, and where is the oil port?! 5 riyals per liter of petrol and diesel was snatched to finance the construction of a power station, which means that they acquired 32 billion riyals annually (160 billion riyals during the past five years). Where is the slogan of lifting the economic burden on the people in Yemen?! The Houthis do not know anything at all about the economic system in Islam, and they only know how to collect money, and they do not care whether the source is permissible or forbidden, or whether the people are fed or hungry! The different life systems, including the economic system, will only be applied in the lives of people by the second rightly guided Khilafah (Caliphate) state on the method of the Prophethood, which we invite the people of Yemen to work with us to establish it, in order to attain happiness in this world and the Hereafter, the Messenger of Allah ﷺ said «… ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةٌ عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ» “… Then there will be a Khilafah (Caliphate) upon the method of Prophethood”.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Yemen

Thursday, 16th Dhul Hijjah 1441 AH

06/08/2020 CE

No: HTY- 1441 / 27