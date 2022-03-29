This Burnt Child Loves the Fire

Pakistan Day was celebrated on Wednesday 23rd March. The armed forces displayed their might in the annual military parade in Islamabad while dignitaries participating in the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) watched as guests of honour. (Dawn)

Comment:

Every year Pakistan celebrates 23rd March as Pakistan day by announcing a holiday. On this day, armed forces demonstrate their expertise, fighter jets make different coloured clouds in the sky by spending our hard earned money. Even though, this expertise are better tested in battlefield and by facing the enemy, not by calling a bunch of OIC friends and enjoying the tricks of jets. Armed resistance of 1857 displayed an extraordinary unity of Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs, and this shook the British. William Russell, a war correspondent, sent by The Times writes: “All the great chiefs of Oudh, Mussalman and Hindu, are there, and have sworn to fight for their young king, Birjeis Kuddr [sic], to the last. Their cavalry is numerous, the city is filled with people, the works are continually strengthened. All Oudh is in the hands of the enemy, and we only hold the ground we cover with our bayonets.” Urgent steps were taken to create enmity between Muslims and Hindus. Immediately after crushing this liberation war, the then President of the Board of Control Sir Charles Wood, sitting in London, confessed: “We have maintained our power in India by playing off one part against the other and we must continue to do so.” It took the British a little more than 200 years to disarm the Muslims of India, and attempt to re-arm them as their own slaves and workers. The enemy could not have trapped the Ummah without the help of their pawns, acting as Muslim influentials and penetrating within the cause and introducing ideas that would divert the people from the cause.

Today, in 2022, 82 years have passed since the passing of the Lahore resolution. This resolution was presented as a cure to the great mental agony, a sense of deprivation and dejection after Muslims of the subcontinent were pushed to the wall in terms of intellectual, political, economic and educational decay. This resolution led us to a smaller part of land, loaded by the one million dead bodies of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and this collection of dead still continues. Meanwhile the powerful, who have reached their positions by standing on our heads, celebrate these dates as success by spending huge amounts of money on these celebrations where our weaponry is put on display; fighter planes perform tricks while our helpless Muslim brothers and sisters in need of these soldiers and power continue suffering.

It is about time that we Muslims refuse to be guided to the slaughterhouses by these butchers, and stand up for not just ourselves but for the whole Ummah. This noise of celebrations should not block the screams of our brothers and sisters. We need to redirect ourselves to the goal that was assigned to us by Allah (swt). The Kingdom of Heavens and earth belong to Him. We ask these arrogant disobedient fools to step down from the positions that they have bought by serving the kuffar. The Muslim Ummah, under the shade of the righteous Khilafah (Caliphate), will take these matters as they deserve to be taken. All the power will be used only in serving the all-powerful.

The Messenger of Allah (saw) said,

«مَنْ رَأَى مِنْكُمْ مُنْكَرًا فَلْيُغَيِّرْهُ بِيَدِهِ، فَإِنْ لَمْ يَسْتَطِعْ فَبِلِسَانِهِ، فَإِنْ لَمْ يَسْتَطِعْ فَبِقَلْبِهِ، وَذَلِكَ أَضْعَفُ الْإِيمَانِ»

“Whosoever of you sees an evil, let him change it with his hand; and if he is not able to do so, then [let him change it] with his tongue; and if he is not able to do so, then with his heart — and that is the weakest of faith.” [Muslim]

For a believer, the word of Allah (swt) and His messenger holds the treasures of the both Worlds and Allah with His Rahmah raises the standards of His servants and guides them to what they seek (i.e., the pleasure of Allah (swt)).

The Prophet (saw) said, «لاَ يُلْدَغُ الْمُؤْمِنُ مِنْ جُحْرٍ وَاحِدٍ مَرَّتَيْنِ»

“A believer is not stung twice (by something) out of one and the same hole.”

Ikhlaq Jehan