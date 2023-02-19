[يُرِيدُونَ لِيُطْفِئُوا نُورَ اللهِ بِأَفْوَاهِهِمْ وَاللهُ مُتِمُّ نُورِهِ وَلَوْ كَرِهَ الْكَافِرُونَ]

“They wish to extinguish Allah’s light with their mouths, but Allah will ˹certainly˺ perfect His light, even to the dismay of the disbelievers.” [As-Saf 61:8]

After 102 years since the destruction of the Islamic Khilafah (Caliphate), we remember this painful and sinful incident, and see what the Kafir (disbelieving) West is doing in terms of their fierce attack on Islam and Muslims; does this not raise the question: Why this attack when Muslims have no state or authority?!

The Kafir West and all Kuffar are well aware that the loss of their authority and the dispersal of their darkness will be inevitable with the state of Islam. Therefore, they are working hard to prevent the Muslims from this goal, which is a great obligation, so they are trying to distort the image of Islam by various means, and unleash their malicious media to undertake this dirty task; sometimes by interpreting the verses of Allah with hired mouthpieces of wicked scholars in accordance with the concepts of Western civilization, and other times by casting doubt on the Sunnah and authentic books, and by striking Islam and diluting it under the name of the Abrahamic religion, and many more. All of this is to strip Muslims of their identity in which they honor and which raises them. The whole world has witnessed what the dark powers have done under the American umbrella, in terms of crimes in the Ash-Sham that monsters are disavowed, not only in order to preserve a puppet ruler, as America does not respect a puppet whose card has fallen but what disturbed it was witnessing Muslims adhering to their Islamic identity, and making huge sacrifices, without fear or shame, so America went mad and showed such cruelty that the brow of humanity calls out to it.

O Muslims: This is your enemy who has realized the source of your glory and your revival, and he is doing all what he can do to prevent you from returning to the abode of your glory, and you still – except some of you – do not realize that, and you are seeking a dignified life in being near him and ingratiating yourself with his followers in order to beg for solutions to your problems that he caused for you, for nothing but to live a life of any kind, out of your desire for a mortal world and your renunciation of an enduring Hereafter.

Is this not the weakness that the Messenger of Allah (saw) warned about? On the authority of his master, Thawban, may Allah be pleased with him, he said: The Messenger of Allah (saw) said:

«يُوشِكُ الْأُمَمُ أَنْ تَدَاعَى عَلَيْكُمْ كَمَا تَدَاعَى الْأَكَلَةُ إِلَى قَصْعَتِهَا. فَقَالَ قَائِلٌ: وَمِنْ قِلَّةٍ نَحْنُ يَوْمَئِذٍ؟ قَالَ: بَلْ أَنْتُمْ يَوْمَئِذٍ كَثِيرٌ وَلَكِنَّكُمْ غُثَاءٌ كَغُثَاءِ السَّيْلِ. وَلَيَنْزَعَنَّ اللَّهُ مِنْ صُدُورِ عَدُوِّكُمْ الْمَهَابَةَ مِنْكُمْ، وَلَيَقْذِفَنَّ اللَّهُ فِي قُلُوبِكُمْ الْوَهْنَ. فَقَالَ قَائِلٌ: يَا رَسُولَ اللَّهِ، وَمَا الْوَهْنُ؟ قَالَ: حُبُّ الدُّنْيَا وَكَرَاهِيَةُ الْمَوْتِ»

“The people will soon summon one another to attack you as people when eating invite others to share their dish. Someone asked: Will that be because of our small numbers at that time? He replied: No, you will be numerous at that time: but you will be scum and rubbish like that carried down by a torrent, and Allah will take fear of you from the breasts of your enemy and last enervation into your hearts. Someone asked: What is wahn (enervation). Messenger of Allah (ﷺ): He replied: Love of the world and dislike of death.”

O Muslims: Hatred has appeared from the mouths of your enemy and he has underestimated your blood, in the Ash-Sham, Iraq, Yemen, Kashmir, India, China and Burma, and even the most humiliated and cowardly of people are Jews who dared against you, and what their chests conceal is greater. So, unite your matters and be determined to receive the child whom the unbeliever wants to abort, and know that there is no glory for you except with your religion, and there is no security for you except with the arbitration of the law of your Lord, and there is no one to protect you except a just imam to whom you pledge allegiance (bayah) to rule by what Allah has revealed, and it will be as the Messenger of Allah (saw) said: «إِنَّمَا الْإِمَامُ جُنَّةٌ، يُقَاتَلُ مِنْ وَرَائِهِ، وَيُتَّقَى بِهِ»The imam is only a shield behind whom fighting is engaged in and by whom protection is sought, to this glory and to this honorable life, we invite you, O Muslims, so is there any respondent?

[وَعَدَ اللهُ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مِنْكُمْ وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَاتِ لَيَسْتَخْلِفَنَّهُمْ فِي الْأَرْضِ كَمَا اسْتَخْلَفَ الَّذِينَ مِنْ قَبْلِهِمْ وَلَيُمَكِّنَنَّ لَهُمْ دِينَهُمُ الَّذِي ارْتَضَى لَهُمْ وَلَيُبَدِّلَنَّهُمْ مِنْ بَعْدِ خَوْفِهِمْ أَمْناً يَعْبُدُونَنِي لَا يُشْرِكُونَ بِي شَيْئاً وَمَنْ كَفَرَ بَعْدَ ذَلِكَ فَأُولَئِكَ هُمُ الْفَاسِقُونَ]

“Allah has promised those of you who believe and do good that He will certainly make them successors in the land, as He did with those before them; and will surely establish for them their faith which He has chosen for them; and will indeed change their fear into security—˹provided that˺ they worship Me, associating nothing with Me. But whoever disbelieves after this ˹promise˺, it is they who will be the rebellious.” [An-Nur 24:55]

19 Rajab 1444 – Friday, 10 th February 2023

