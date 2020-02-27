They Persecute Women In Kazakhstan, Accusing them of Participating in Hizb ut Tahrir

On January 27, 2020, the Almalinsky District Court of Almaty pronounced a sentence against two women: 45-year-old Karlygash Adasbekoy and 29-year-old Daria Nyshanova. Judge Yernar Kasymbekov sentenced each of them to five years of restraint of liberty on charges of “inciting religious hatred and discord” and “participation in the banned organization Hizb ut-Tahrir.” At the same time, the judge emphasized that they were charged with a serious crime and their guilt was proved by the case materials. It is noteworthy that Adasbekova is a single mother raising a young daughter, and Nyshanova is in charge of an elderly relative.

According to the court verdict, Karlygash Adasbekova and Dariya Nyshanova were in a group in WhatsApp, in which they spread ideas that arouse inter-religious hatred. In addition, women are accused of participating in the activities of the organization Hizb ut Tahrir, banned in Kazakhstan and recognized by the court of Kazakhstan as extremist. Adasbekova and Nyshanova do not deny that they distributed materials in the group on WhatsApp, however they do not consider this to be “inciting hatred”, and they only expressed their beliefs.

On the website of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan, the Hizb ut Tahrir organization is called a “religious-extremist” and self-proclaiming political party that aims to create a “world caliphate”. Its activities in Kazakhstan are prohibited.

Comment:

The authorities of Kazakhstan, like most other states, are struggling with Islam, afraid to openly declare this, they are hiding behind the slogan “fighting extremism and terrorism”, while exposing Muslims to terror for their faith in Islam and their perseverance and call to it. Calling the call to Islam “inciting hatred, enmity and hatred against non-Muslims”, they incite hatred and fear of Islam, accusing Islam and Muslims of extremism and terrorism, presenting Islam and Muslims, and especially the Khilafah (Caliphate), as a source of danger to humanity.

Unfortunately, today Kazakhstan is the leader in terms of secularization among the countries of Central Asia – Nazarbayev has long set a clear task: to make the country secular. In a desire to become European, for some time Nazarbayev had Tony Blair, a former British Prime Minister as an assistant. A series of prohibitions on Islamic attributes, the most severe repressions, the imposition of a European lifestyle on the population – Nazarbayev has been implementing all this for decades of his reign.

However, if earlier mainly men were subjected to repressions, now the turn has reached our pure sisters! The authorities of Kazakhstan and their executioners in the person of the courts, the prosecutor’s office, the National Security Service, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the penal system are criminals, and they will undoubtedly answer to Allah for their actions, even after some time.

Allah Almighty said: إِنَّ الَّذِينَ فَتَنُوا الْمُؤْمِنِينَ وَالْمُؤْمِنَاتِ ثُمَّ لَمْ يَتُوبُوا فَلَهُمْ عَذَابُ جَهَنَّمَ وَلَهُمْ عَذَابُ الْحَرِيقِ “Indeed, those who have tortured the believing men and believing women and then have not repented will have the punishment of Hell, and they will have the punishment of the Burning Fire.” [85:10]

Shaikhetdin Abdullah