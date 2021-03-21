There is no Justice in Man-Made Systems Only Self-Serving Benefit

US vice president and Israeli leader say court in The Hague has no jurisdiction over the issue as prosecutor pledges impartial probe. (aljazeera.com)

Comment:

This is a damning testament of Western justice. Kamala Harris, former attorney general of California and now the 49th Vice President of the strongest of Western capitalist nations, what she says carries weight and proves, the West has no understanding of the concept of justice.

Justice in Islam isn’t framed by self-serving benefit, it isn’t bounded by what might be advantageous to a particular nation or power. Justice cannot be based on profit or defined by geo-political expedience. It cannot be shaped by theft of land.

Right and wrong cannot evolve. What is wrong, is wrong. If justice changes over time, all previous punishments would be unjust. And consequently, all judgements to come will be similar unjust further into the future.

Killing an innocent child is wrong, whether you are in a Nazi German Reich or a fascist Zionist regime – whether or not the United States is your sworn ally. Torturing and persecution is wrong whether you are a puppet fir’aun of Egypt, or the person complicit with the prisons of Auschwitz or the American Abu Ghuraib and Guantanamo.

By her proclamation, Kamala is explicitly stating that the slaughter of Muslim children during the Intifada and the on-going dehumanising of Palestinians and persecution and killing in the whole of Palestine is good, right and just in the eyes of the American government and their people. And it should be permitted.

Both the godless in the West and the mushriks and atheists in the East, proclaim that their justice is superior. But we have seen slaughter in China and India and the West actively propping their puppet of choice along with their oppression and killing. They protested against apartheid in South Africa decades ago, and fought a war against fascism in Europe and yet support the fascist apartheid regime who usurped the land of Palestine. Left to their own devices, the strong would oppress the weak, the crafty and devious would exploit the open and honest. If justice could rise from Jahiliyyah, and man was able to protect the weak and care for all, there would not be any need for prophets. No justice, will come from the West or the East or our pusillanimous puppet rulers.

Today, the world has returned to the darkest of Jahiliyyah and the evil and corruption echo the times of the prophets of Lut, Musa, Isa, alaihum assalam. Our leaders are their dogs. They bark excitedly when their masters turn to them and become meek and silent when chastised by them.

Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala sent the prophets with Guidance to establish true justice to take care of mankind. Only the final Deen brought by the final Prophet and Messenger Sallalahu alaihi assalam can bring about justice and removed the injustice, suffering and corruption on this earth.

[وَقُلْ جَاء الْحَقُّ وَزَهَقَ الْبَاطِلُ إِنَّ الْبَاطِلَ كَانَ زَهُوقًا]



“And say: Truth has (now) arrived, and Falsehood perished: for Falsehood is (by its nature) bound to perish.” [TMQ 17:81]

Written for the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir by

Muhammad Hamzah