There Is No Good News From Interest, No Abundance From Its Return

President Erdogan enumerated the good news for farmers in a statement after the Cabinet meeting. In the statement he made, Erdogan used the following expressions: “our third good news for our farmers is that we are raising the upper limit on treasury interest-backed loans. Thus, we facilitate the access of our farmers to finance. I wish our farmers the best of luck with these steps we have taken in irrigation, energy, and loan.” (Ihlas News Agency 15.03.2020)

Comment:

Despite the fact that Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala preached an immaculate Sharia which is suitable for human nature, we witness how the rulers, who throw this behind their back, struggle in the swamp of haram and crime. As known, President Erdogan’s skill in mixing the truth and falsehood is legendary. In a speech months ago, he declared to be against it in name, by saying that there is a nass with regard to high interest. Immediately afterwards, Erdogan spread the interest to the grassroots in a many times more increased state under the name of “Exchange Rate Protected Deposit System” without fear of Allah. Although it is obvious how the interest-centric economy they have been implementing for 20 years has caused destruction, both to claim to be against it by saying that there is a nass, and to continue with the “Exchange Rate Protected Deposit System”, which is a multiplied interest, is exactly to confuse truth with falsehood on purpose.

Agriculture is undoubtedly one of the sectors most damaged by the current government, which has sunk the Turkish economy in the swamp spiral many times more over the past 20 years, let alone fixing it. Although we are in a geography with very large and fertile soils, agriculture has reached the point of end for the benefit of a handful of insatiable minorities.

In fact, the problems in supply with the war between Russia and Ukraine where they are a clear importer in cereals and oil. Again, as a result of the devastation brought about by the economic crisis that has been going on in the country for months, the purchase of basic necessities such as flour, oil and sugar has become almost luxurious, which shows on what level agriculture in Turkey is. As things stand, the rulers of Turkey, who have learned nothing during their rule, will not stop building their world and destroying their Hereafter.

It’s all and only cruelty to dare to give the interest, that our Lord has made unequivocally forbidden, as good news to the farmers. However Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala declares that interest diminishes wealth and fertility, and charity enriches property.

(يَمْحَقُ اللّٰهُ الرِّبٰوا وَيُرْبِي الصَّدَقَاتِۜ وَاللّٰهُ لَا يُحِبُّ كُلَّ كَفَّارٍ اَث۪يمٍ)

“Allah has made interest fruitless and charity fruitful. And Allah does not like any ungrateful evildoer.” [Al-Baqarah: 276].

Let’s remind President Erdogan, who wants his farmer to farm by encouraging interest. No seed bought with interest springs up in the territory of Dar al-Islam.

Although production increases in numbers and volumes, there is no abundance from this production. Yes, there are millions of hectares of farmland now, but there is no fertility. Like there is no social peace, trust. By ruling with the ideas of Western infidels, you have always been in disgrace against them, while Allah’s rules were standing. You tried to establish justice through their laws. Ultimately, you caused persecution to spread to every aspect of life. With the capitalist economy, you give Muslims the greatest poverty and unrest.

If peace, trust, fertility, prosperity, production, dignity and honor are desired again in these lands, it is inevitable to build a regime which will first eradicate all harams, especially interest, and rule with the religion of Allah. On the day when we made this happen, the earth and the heavens will descend upon us as mercy. This is a struggle worthy of determination and patience.

Ahmet SAPA