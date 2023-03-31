There is No Glory Except in the Religion of Allah Almighty

On Sunday evening, 26 March 2022, the Iraqi Council of Representatives held its session dedicated to voting on the rest of the clauses to amend the election law, and the session witnessed complete chaos, due to the coordination framework’s insistence on passing the amended St. Lego law, which is the adoption of the electoral measure 1.7, instead of 1.4, which will make the chances of small blocs very weak to obtain seats in Parliament, which sparked controversy from activists and independent deputies, as they see this law as a law tailored to the size of the influential powers in the country, as it restores the one-circle system. The acclaims of the independent deputies and the emerging blocs were raised, and caused a state of chaos, as a result of which the session was stopped, to develop after that, into a verbal altercation between the independents and deputies of the coordination framework, which made the Speaker of Parliament to refer some independent deputies to the Parliamentary Behavior Committee, as a result of the chaos. The session witnessed verbal altercations and beatings against the independent deputies, according to video clips on social media sites.

With the continuation of the protest, the Speaker of Parliament called on the parliament’s guards from the Peshmerga forces to intervene to expel the independents.

Thus, we clearly see that the election, although it is a general method, is misused and distorted in the rotten democratic system in favor of the interests of the influential powers in the country. Thus, the peaceful democrat, as they claim, takes down his mask and turns into a dictator who threatens.

And at a time when the Iraqi people suffer from hunger, deprivation, and poverty, and the high price that burdens them, we see the extent of the disregard of this ruling junta, and we see them meeting and deciding, and they think of nothing but to preserve their interests. The approvement of the budget between tension and attraction since the formation of the government until now, but they are working to approve what preserves their interests, they compete and fight like donkeys.

O Muslims in Iraq: This is the system that America came with, a rotten regime that protects thieves and criminals, and spreads injustice and chaos. This is the new Iraq that it promised, an Iraq without sovereignty, industry, or agriculture, its wealth being plundered, and its people living below the poverty line where gangs, drugs, and diseases are spread, with no security, and those who it brought and put them over your necks, are unknown abominations, who made the country a booty for them and their families, and they do not care in which valley you perish.

Is this condition of yours pleasing to Allah and His Messenger (saw)?! On the authority of the Prophet (saw) who said:

«والَّذِي نَفْسِي بِيَدِهِ، لَتَأْمُرُنَّ بالْمَعْرُوفِ، ولَتَنْهَوُنَّ عَنِ المُنْكَرِ، أَوْ لَيُوشِكَنَّ الله أَنْ يَبْعَثَ عَلَيْكُمْ عِقَاباً مِنْهُ، ثُمَّ تَدْعُونَهُ فَلا يُسْتَجابُ لَكُمْ»

“By the One in Whose Hand is my soul! Either you command good and forbid evil, or Allah will soon send upon you a punishment from Him, then you will call upon Him, but He will not respond to you.”

Accordingly, it is not permissible for you to be silent about evil, and is there a greater evil than abandoning Allah’s law and disputing His Sovereignty and making it in the hands of the helpless, imperfect and needy person?! Is there a greater humiliation than living a life that contradicts your religion?! Your right and the right of Allah is not given as a gift from your enemies but taken from them.

So, to work for the resumption of Islamic life and the arbitration of Allah’s Shariah, we invite you, O Muslims, to obtain your rights, to live the glory that you lost a century ago, and to clear your duty before Allah by swearing allegiance to an imam who rules you by Allah’s law. The Messenger of Allah (saw), said:

«وَمَن مَاتَ وَليسَ في عُنُقِهِ بَيْعَةٌ، مَاتَ مِيتَةً جَاهِلِيَّةً»

“and he who dies without having taken an oath of allegiance will die like a pagan.”

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Iraq

28th March 2023

