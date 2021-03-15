The Western Powers are No Match against the Ummah who puts their faith in Allah (swt) Alone!

For the past 100 years, after the Uthmani Khilafah was dismantled, the Muslim Ummah and its lands have been on the receiving end of an onslaught of violent exploitation, wars, economic instability, ethnic rivalries, environmental degradation, and an educational system that both underhandedly and forcefully imposed Western culture and languages on the Muslims. This has left the Ummah feeling lost and in a state of confusion.

It has also left many Muslims feeling a sense of defeatism with regards to establishing the system of Islam, the Khilafah, in this world, fearing that this cannot be achieved due to the strength of Western and other states who would stand vehemently against its return in the Muslim lands.

But how can it be that the Ummah fears the world’s powers when we have witnessed in our own history how the Muslims defeated the great empires of Rome and Persia? How can the Ummah feel as if their armies are no match against the kufr armies when we have a rich history of coming out victorious by the Help of Allah (swt), even when we were low in numbers, or lacking in equipment? It is automatically assumed that a nation with greater military might will naturally annihilate an army of lesser means, as if it is man who is in control of the outcomes. It ignores the greatest thing we know as Muslims, that it is actually Allah (swt) Who is in control of the strength and tenure of nations, and over victories. Allah (swt) says, (يَنصُرُ مَن يَشَاء وَهُوَ الْعَزِيزُ الرَّحِيمُ)“He grants victory to whoever He wills. He is the Almighty, the Most Merciful.” [Surah ar Rum: 5].

One only has to look at such lessons from the Qur’an, where Allah (swt) wiped arrogant, disobedient, and oppressive nations like the people of Ad from the Earth. Allah (swt) says,

(فَأَمَّا عَادٌ فَاسْتَكْبَرُوا فِي الْأَرْضِ بِغَيْرِ الْحَقِّ وَقَالُوا مَنْ أَشَدُّ مِنَّا قُوَّةً أَوَلَمْ يَرَوْا أَنَّ اللَّهَ الَّذِي خَلَقَهُمْ هُوَ أَشَدُّ مِنْهُمْ قُوَّةً وَكَانُوا بِآيَاتِنَا يَجْحَدُونَ)

“Then as to Ad, they were unjustly arrogant in the land, and they said: Who is mightier in power than we? Did they not see that Allah Who created them was mightier than them in power, and they denied Our revelations?” [Surah Fussilat: 15]. Or to the Battle of Yarmouk, where the Muslim army was able to defeat the Romans at this decisive battle, despite the Romans having a much larger army, were better trained, and were better equipped, then the relatively newly formed Islamic State. Similar uneven battles were fought at Badr, in Mutah, etc., however, due to the Nasr of Allah (swt), Who promises His Support to those who fight to serve His Cause, the Muslims were victorious.

How can it be that the Ummah is looking to the world powers, the UN, etc. as having the key to fixing the problems of the Muslims and their lands when they are the root cause of them? One has to look at the oppression, poverty, and racial and gender inequality in the West to see that they do not know, or care to take care of the needs of the people. They are actually the upholders of the suffering and injustice that plagues the world with the sanctions they implement, the constant wars they wage in Muslim lands, and the puppet rulers they force over the people. The inadequacies and failures of the capitalist system is apparent in its handling of the Coronavirus pandemic, which highlighted the extreme differences between the haves and the have-nots in terms of access to food, shelter, and medical care. It alone is enough to show us the inherent weakness of nations.

We should take heed of the lessons from the Qur’an, the Seerah, and Islamic History, which has provided us with so many examples that we need to build within us a clear vision and have strong conviction that it is only the Systems of Allah (swt), implemented under the Khilafah state, that the Ummah, and indeed, the rest of the world will find peace, security, and justice.

Allah (swt) has promised, when He says,

(وَعَدَ اللَّهُ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مِنكُمْ وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَاتِ لَيَسْتَخْلِفَنَّهُم فِي الْأَرْضِ كَمَا اسْتَخْلَفَ الَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ وَلَيُمَكِّنَنَّ لَهُمْ دِينَهُمُ الَّذِي ارْتَضَى لَهُمْ وَلَيُبَدِّلَنَّهُم مِّن بَعْدِ خَوْفِهِمْ أَمْنًا يَعْبُدُونَنِي لَا يُشْرِكُونَ بِي شَيْئًا وَمَن كَفَرَ بَعْدَ ذَلِكَ فَأُوْلَئِكَ هُمُ الْفَاسِقُونَ)

“Allah has promised, to those among you who believe and work righteous deeds, that He will, of a surety, grant them in the land, inheritance (of power), as He granted it to those before them; that He will establish in authority their religion, the one which He has chosen for them; and that He will change (their state), after the fear in which they (lived), to one of security and peace: ‘They will worship Me (alone) and not associate anything with Me.’ If any do reject Faith after this, they are rebellious and wicked.” [Surah an-Noor: 55].

Our Beloved Prophet Muhammed (saw) gave his glad tidings of the return of the Khilafah when he, narrated by Hudaifa (ra), said,

«تَكُونُ النُّبُوَّةُ فِيكُمْ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ تَكُونَ، ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا، ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةٌ عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ، فَتَكُونُ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ تَكُونَ، ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا، ثُمَّ تَكُونُ مُلْكاً عَاضاً، فَيَكُونُ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ يَكُونَ، ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ الله أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا، ثُمَّ تَكُونُ مُلْكاً جَبْرِيّاً، فَتَكُونُ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ تَكُونَ، ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا، ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةٌ عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ، ثمَّ سَكَتَ»

“There will be Prophethood for as long as Allah wills it to be, then He will remove it when He wills, then there will be Khilafah on the Prophetic method and it will be for as long as Allah wills, then He will remove it when He wills, then there will be biting Kingship for as long as Allah Wills, then He will remove it when He wills, then there will be oppressive kingship for as long as Allah wills, then he will remove it when He wills, and then there will be Khilafah upon the Prophetic method” and then he remained silent.” (Ahmed).

أقيموا_الخلافة#

#ReturnTheKhilafah

#YenidenHilafet

خلافت_کو_قائم_کرو#

Written for the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir by

Sarah Mohammed