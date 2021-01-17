The Western Creed of Secularism-Liberalism Sidesteps the Truth

News:

Donald Trump Is Now a Terrorist Leader

The attack on the Capitol is the culmination of Trumpism, and the GOP owns this. (motherjones.com)

Comment:

The world has witnessed the most powerful democracy humiliating itself. Its own people were manipulated by their own leader. Arrogant, shameless, manipulative, Trump is willing to attack America’s own seat and symbol of power just to serve his petty and personal agenda.

It isn’t a one-man curse as he has the public support of Republican politicians who have traded their principles and values for votes of racists and hateful bigots.

Worst still, at this, once-in-a-century moment of dire need, the democratic government of the world’s largest economy has totally failed its most basic duty to protect its people. The CDC COVID Data Tracker records the number of Covid deaths at 373,167 (updated Jan 11th, 12:16pm).

Truth is core to Islam since our creed is established upon a rational intellectual truth a Believer is defined by. From this Creed of Truth, our thoughts, principles, systems and solutions emanate.

‘Abdullah reported Allah’s Messenger ﷺ saying: «عَلَيْكُمْ بِالصِّدْقِ فَإِنَّ الصِّدْقَ يَهْدِي إِلَى الْبِرِّ وَإِنَّ الْبِرَّ يَهْدِي إِلَى الْجَنَّةِ وَمَا يَزَالُ الرَّجُلُ يَصْدُقُ وَيَتَحَرَّى الصِّدْقَ حَتَّى يُكْتَبَ عِنْدَ اللَّهِ صِدِّيقًا وَإِيَّاكُمْ وَالْكَذِبَ فَإِنَّ الْكَذِبَ يَهْدِي إِلَى الْفُجُورِ وَإِنَّ الْفُجُورَ يَهْدِي إِلَى النَّارِ وَمَا يَزَالُ الرَّجُلُ يَكْذِبُ وَيَتَحَرَّى الْكَذِبَ حَتَّى يُكْتَبَ عِنْدَ اللَّهِ كَذَّابًا» “It is obligatory for you to tell the truth, for truth leads to virtue and virtue leads to Paradise, and the man who continues to speak the truth and endeavours to tell the truth is eventually recorded as truthful with Allah, and beware of telling of a lie for telling of a lie leads to obscenity and obscenity leads to Hell-Fire, and the person who keeps telling lies and endeavours to tell a lie is recorded as a liar with Allah.”

Covid-19 has torn off the mask. The Western creed of secularism-liberalism sidesteps the truth. The other Western ‘religion’ of secularism-communism denies truth totally. The man-made systems that emanate from both creeds have been the ruin of the whole world.

We, the Ummah of Muhammad ﷺ, have a duty to our Ummah and the oppressed of the earth to bring about a just civilisation, built on Truth.

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُواْ اسْتَجِيبُواْ لِلّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُم لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ وَاعْلَمُواْ أَنَّ اللّهَ يَحُولُ بَيْنَ الْمَرْءِ وَقَلْبِهِ وَأَنَّهُ إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُونَ

“O believers! Respond to Allah and His Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life. And know that Allah stands between a person and their heart, and that to Him you will all be gathered.” [8:24]

Muhammad Hamzah