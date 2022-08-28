The USA, Russia, China and there Followers are Playing with Fire And None of them are for the Betterment of the World

It has become clearly obvious that the Biden Administration, is as dark minded as its predecessors. In the past few months only, it has proven that in the purpose of maintaining its hegemony over the world economy it has no problem whatsoever in bringing any political situation in the world to a complete flashpoint.

Early this month, in its attempt to revive the Democratic Party’s withering approval ratings before the upcoming congressional elections, US Speaker of the House of the Representatives Nancy Pelosi provoked an already disgruntled China, by her visit to Taiwan.

The world has yet to forget how in last February the US President Joe Biden worked hard to ignite the Russian/Ukrainian standoff by repeatedly assuring that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine, in what was a clear baiting tactic to lure him!

Ultimately, Biden was successful in his provocations, and now the world has to deal with a Russian-Ukrainian catastrophe with global implications on food security, economic stability, and social anxiety due to the recurring question about the chances of a nuclear winter.

Now it is China’s turn to fall into the depth of the American ploy and that is to kindle a circle of fire in the regions surrounding China, hot enough that it would eventually compel it to start downsizing its presence in world economy.

The big question is, “All that for what?”, what kind of world does these governments promise? Neither America nor China offer a hope of building a better world, one that is befitting of mankind.

If we would combine two English idioms, we would say it’s time that we address the “White Elephant in the Room” i.e. it’s time for the world to stop avoiding the fear of admitting the fact that capitalism and every other man-made belief is false and catastrophic and that it has become an expensive monster to keep at home, with the price being paid in the livelihood of humankind.

Islam has been implemented, and for a millennium it made billions of people happy, all while promoting equal rights, and human advancement in all fields of life, and for this we choose two quick examples…

It is the Islamic Sharia that first laid the foundation of the judiciary due process, and it is the Caliphate in the 8th century Baghdad, that founded the House of Wisdom, the birthplace of many sciences one of which is the mathematical equation i.e. “Al-Jabr” which enabled a number of Western scholars later to reach their discoveries through it.

We once again invite the Muslim thinkers, scholars, media influencers to work with Hizb ut Tahrir to pressure the people of power (Nusra) to bring forth the second rising of the Islamic Ummah by working to establish the promised Khilafah (Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood.

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُواْ اسْتَجِيبُواْ لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُم لِمَا يُحْيِيكُم]

“O you who have believed, respond to Allah and to the Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life.”[Al-Anfal: 24]

Eng. Salah Eddine Adada

Director of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Press Release

29 Muharram 1444 – Saturday, 27th August 2022

No: AH / 005 1444

(Translated)