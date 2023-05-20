The US Insists on Occupying the Airspace of Afghanistan, We Insist on Establishing the Khilafah!

The Commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), General Michael Kurilla presented a report to Congress regarding their intelligence operation from the first quarter of the year while stating that the Taliban have a strong determination to suppress the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) in the country, but according him, the Taliban lack the capability to prevent future terrorist attacks by the mentioned group. Therefore, the US is increasing the surveillance efforts over the Afghan airspace. In order to do that, they are conducting tests on surveillance tools that can remain airborne for extended periods.

This marks yet another instance of the US highlighting its concerns over controlling the Afghan airspace following the rise of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in August 2021. When faced with military defeat on the ground in Afghanistan, the US has been striving to reintroduce its influence through various means of infiltration over the Afghan territory.

With the fall the Afghan Republic, almost all of the US intelligence assets, including the republic regime, the US Embassy, the security/military establishments, non-government organizations…and etc., were dismantled in the country. All of this is orchestrated by the official spies of the CIA, who carry out intelligence operations for the United States. However, America’s military defeat shattered these networks, causing concern within the US. Maintaining control over Afghan airspace means continued surveillance and targeting of individuals who are not favorable to America, while simultaneously exerting pressure on the Islamic Emirate. On one hand, they seek an intelligence cooperation with the US, aiming to eliminate their intelligence gaps on the ground. On the other hand, they consistently warn the elders of the Emirate that any alignment with Islam and failure to adhere to American interests and/or secular values will make them targets.

The US continues its expansionist policy, infiltrating wherever it finds a power vacuum and disregarding boundaries, all while portraying itself as a defender of certain principles that seemingly appear humanitarian. In this regard, regional countries also continue their betrayals, allowing their airspace to be used for American spy aircraft to pursue their own military and intelligence objectives in the region and eliminate them. The Martyrdom of Ayman Al Zawahiri is evidence of how the neighboring countries assisted the CIA to hit the target. America strives to pursue these objectives under the guise of ‘war on terror’ while it used this so-called slogan to fight heinously against Islam and Muslims in Islamic lands for the past 20 years.

Therefore, fundamental change in Afghanistan is contingent upon fundamental change in the region. If Central Asia and Pakistan do not unite under the umbrella of Afghanistan; and if the false and colonial borders are not shattered, it is evident that the treachery of regional leaders against Afghanistan and other Muslims will not cease – their cooperation with America will persist. On the other hand, this change must be based on Islam. If this geography is united under Islam and the concept of a United Ummah, and if a Caliphate (Khilafah) is established in this geography, the traitors will be eliminated from the face of the earth. In addition to the Nussrah (support) of Allah, the thinkers/experts and resources of this Ummah would move toward this geography, purging the land and airspace from occupation and even threatening the enemy within their own territories.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Afghanistan

Press Release

30 Shawwal 1444 – Saturday, 20th May 2023

No: Afg. 1444 / 08

(Translated)