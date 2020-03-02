The US has Detached Afghan Politicians from Allah and the Public!

The US State Department released a declaration on the stalemate of the Afghan elections affirming that the planned presidential inauguration ceremony has been postponed while also asserting that it is time to focus not on electoral politics, but on taking steps toward peace. The US Secretary of State, indicating the progress made through peace talks between the US and the Taliban, also insisted that they have arrived at a historic opportunity, and will not allow anyone to ruin the moment.

The US stance on Afghan elections impasse not only reflects the profound slavery and over-dependence of Afghan government rulers, but also clearly demonstrates how the Afghan government’s political life and demise is on the hands of the US. Over the past week, Ashraf Ghani had been awaiting the confirmation, while Abdullah Abdullah prospecting the rejection, of the election results by the US. Since the US has prioritized the signing of a peace deal with the Taliban; that’s why, the results of the elections have been sidelined.

The unpleasant reality is that the fate of the puppets relies basically on a declaration, tweet and instruction of their masters. The leaders of the Afghan government are no more than disgraceful puppets of the West, exploited as chess-men in their political games while receiving zero dignity or respect from their masters.

The Afghan tribal and political leaders still have the opportunity to learn from such scenarios that have been repeated one after another over the past nineteen years, and to obey Rab-ul-Alameen WHO is the Most Exalted and Merciful and never leaves HIS servants stranded rather than blindly following the US. Conversely, some Afghan tribal and political leaders following the US have fallen so far into the hands of Western masters which not only have detached them from Allah, but also from their own people swaying like rootless trees. Though, history has always proven that Western powers have all the time thrown their puppets away after exploiting them and have put an end to their political life once their missions are accomplished.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Afghanistan

Friday, 04th Rajab 1441 AH

28/02/2020 CE

Ref.: Afg. 1441 / 08