The United States Did Not Occupy Afghanistan Only to Withdraw on Simply Asking it to do so!

In an interview with Al-Jazeera published on 21 January 2021, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, said that his country hopes for greater engagement with the new US government, whilst Joe Biden’s administration called for a review of the ongoing Afghan peace process, as well as the looming withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan. Qureshi told Al-Jazeera, “I think they [Biden administration] should realise there is an opportunity in Afghanistan and they should persevere with what was initiated and not reverse things.” “Push them forward, because, after a long time, we have started moving in the right direction,” he urged. “Pakistan has done a lot, we have really bent backwards to create an environment to facilitate the peace process,” he pleaded.

The United States, that invaded and occupied Afghanistan in the aftermath of the events of 9-11, which were events that it either orchestrated or exploited itself, did not come as an invader and occupier, only to withdraw or not, upon the mere request of Qureshi or anyone else. The United States came to stay through either its soldiers or its agents, that it established against the people of Afghanistan, after it killed, injured and displaced many people, whose exact numbers remain unknown until today, due to their great numbers. Whosoever thinks that the United States will leave Afghanistan before securing its interests in the country and the region, is naive and knows nothing of the criminality, greed and avarice of the colonialist states, at the head of whom is the United States itself. So, the reality is that Qureshi only hopes for greater collaboration with the United States, such that Qureshi is offering to cooperate and exploit Pakistan’s formidable military and intelligence capabilities in the interest of strengthening US influence in Afghanistan, whilst securing wider US interests in the region.

Furthermore, whosoever thinks that the change in the US president will be in the interest of Muslims in one way or another, is also naïve, not contemplating over the Words of Allah (swt),

[وَالَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا بَعْضُهُمْ أَوْلِيَاءُ]

“Those who disbelieved each other are only loyal to one another.” [Surah al-Anfaal 8:73].

It is not permissible for a sane person to think that the new US president Biden is good in anyway. Indeed, as the Vice President of former US President Barack Obama, Biden insisted upon US forces remaining in Afghanistan and repeatedly refused to sit with the Taliban for talks, whilst continuously denouncing them as “terrorists.” Accordingly, it was not surprising to see that the White House issued a statement confirming that Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, has informed his Afghan counterpart that America will review the agreement that was concluded with the Taliban movement in February 2020. It was according to this agreement that all US forces are to leave Afghanistan by April 2021. However, the Pentagon recently hinted that it might delay this withdrawal, if violence does not subside.

The so-called “peace” that Qureshi speaks of and the Trump administration spoke of, was of the US crawling on its cowardly knees to the negotiators for the Taliban movement. The reality of this alleged “peace” is to empower the puppet government in the Green Zone in Kabul, which in turn will preserve the interests and influence of America both in Afghanistan and the wider region. The acceptance by those who are inclined to sharing power with the puppet government is treachery and betrayal of the blood of those martyred by the American war machine over two decades. It is the acceptance of American agents to rule the pure country with kufr and subservience to America. What Pakistan’s rulers have done in paving the way for the “peace” process is only to serve the interests of the American strategy, at the expense of that pure blood, as well as at the expense of the people of Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The defeated and humiliated US will never leave Afghanistan except by force, for it came through force and will not leave except with the like of that. It is not allowed to even accept a compromise in which the withdrawal of US forces is accompanied by acceptance of the mercenary Afghan government, with the support of Pakistan’s rulers. It is an obligation upon the necks of the Pakistan Army to uproot Qureshi along with the entire regime that is an agent to the US, handing over power to Hizb ut Tahrir to establish the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood. It is only then that a Khaleefah Rashid can lead the Pakistan Army in eradicating the US presence, in all its forms, from Afghanistan and Pakistan. It is to this we invite you, O sincere officers in the Pakistan Army.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

Saturday, 10th Jumada II 1442 AH – 23/01/2021 CE

No: 1442 / 43