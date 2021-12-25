The United States Avenges its Defeat in Afghanistan by Imposing Sanctions, Worsening Economic Situation!

Over the past few days, the value of Afghan currency has unprecedentedly fallen to record low against the US dollars in 2 decades. Moreover, the financial sector and several major Afghan banks are on the verge of collapse. This has led to rising market prices, poverty and unemployment, plunging Afghanistan into an unprecedented economic crisis.

The Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Afghanistan considers the current economic situation to be entirely worrisome, resulting from the vicious legacy of the previous Afghan regime, lack of effective economic programs by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan as well as the economic sanctions and freezing of Afghanistan’s assets by the United States. In fact, the West had created an artificial economy in Afghanistan that was based on foreign aids over the past two decades; as for now, with the restriction of the so-called financial assistance, the Afghan economy is on the edge of an immediate collapse.

Indeed, after the disgraceful withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan, they happen to have inadequate military, intelligence and political pressurizing tools, so they are trying to secure their political interests through economic sanctions in Afghanistan. By pursuing a “Carrot and Stick” policy, on the one hand, the Western governments want to avenge its defeat from the Afghan people; and on the other hand, with imposing such sanctions, they intend to change the behavior of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and their style of governance. The most imperative transformation the US wants to see from the Islamic Emirate is that they [IEA] should avert to establish an Islamic system; restrict themselves to the borders of the nation-states; make an inclusive government – by giving shares to some fugitive Afghan officials who carry covert affiliation with the West; conform to the Western values as well as ensure consistent intelligence cooperation with the US. Although, the West always speaks of humanitarianism assistance, but in practice, we see that the entire humanitarian packages are political pressures and subject to fulfilment of certain requisites.

The Muslim people of Afghanistan must realize that the political and economic problems of Afghanistan cannot be addressed under the framework of current borders and the prevailing global order, but the only correct and fundamental solution to the problem is the unity of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Central Asia under the leadership of one single Islamic state. Indeed, it is the colonial borders that have weakened and dispersed the Muslims who could be easily put under sanctions; and on the other hand, they [the Westerners] have divided the economic resources of the Muslims in the region in such a way that only benefit the colonial and its puppet rulers.

The rulers and officials of the Islamic Emirate must realize that the current series of pressures by the West are in fact a political trap to prevent the establishment of a pure Islamic system. Any obedience to the political demands of the West will have harmful consequences both in this world and the Hereafter. Just as your persistence in the ground of Jihad led to victory, your frank perseverance against the American demands will ensure you success to independently administer the government. However, as an accountable government, you need to get yourself out of this sluggish condition and fulfill your duties by designing effective programs to address the people’s economic problems. The only way out of the current economic crisis is the comprehensive implementation of Islam by putting the Islamic economic system into effect in the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) state. Because Islam is the truth religion of Allah and implementing anything other than Islam further adds to the current crisis.

[إِن يَنصُركُمُ ٱللَّهُ فَلَا غَالِبَ لَكُم وَإِن يَخذُلكُم فَمَن ذَا ٱلَّذِي يَنصُرُكُم مِّن بَعدِهِ وَعَلَى ٱللَّهِ فَليَتَوَكَّلِ ٱلمُؤمِنُونَ]

“If Allah helps you, none can overcome you; if He forsakes you, who is there, after that, that can help you? in Allah, then, let believers put their trust.” [Aali-Imran: 160].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Afghanistan

Press Release

6 Jumada I 1443 – Friday, 10th December 2021

No: Afg. 1443 / 07

(Translated)