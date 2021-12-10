The United Nations Kicked Off its Hostility Against Afghans while Pretending to be Compassionate!

A report by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) warns that Afghanistan’s banking system faces cash liquidity crunch that could cause the financial system to collapse within months. Besides, Deborah Lyons, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan while briefing the United Nations Security Council stated that: “Once limited to a few provinces and Kabul, ISIS’K now seems to be present in nearly all provinces and increasingly active”.

Following a disgraceful withdrawal from Afghanistan, the US and NATO have now turned out to bushwhack by coordinating their missions through podiums of the United Nations. Besides, the UN publishes negative and untrue reports in pursuit of the interests of Western powers, fomenting chaos and apprehension among Afghan people to exert further pressure on Afghanistan’s current rulers. The international community employs three options as pressuring tools to thwart the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan: 1) non-recognition, 2) economic sanctions and freezing of financial assets and 3) publicizing for ISIS. With these available options, they intend to enforce the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to acknowledge their non-Islamic conditions.

While it is obviously clear that ISIS is not active in all provinces of Afghanistan; however, the UN and Western media have launched a media campaign to magnify the presence of ISIS across the country.

Conversely, the UN has started a double-standard and hypocritical game with the people of Afghanistan – on the one hand, it speaks of humanitarian crisis, poverty, unemployment and drought [producing crocodile tears]; while on the other hand, it publishes negative reports against the financial and banking system of Afghanistan to question the credibility of the system aimed at further paralyzing its functionality. Releasing such negative reports at a time when Afghan banks are facing liquidity crisis leads to colossal consequences. Such a measure causes more people to flock to the banks, not only putting the future of the financial and banking system at greater risks but also exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

The Muslim people of Afghanistan must realize that the UN is intended to secure the interests of the US and NATO by trying to restore the lost credibility of the West by worsening the economic and security situation and imposing sanctions on the Afghan people. However, the West has lost its credibility not only in Afghanistan but throughout the world – such a shallow credibility will never ever be restored.

The leaders of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan should be aware of the fact that the UN has not been an impartial and compassionate organization; while in fact, it is established and employed by great powers to either directly or indirectly secure their interests. Such organizations and other seemingly humanitarian organizations are like the gangs of Satan (Western colonialists) to facilitate the interests and goals of Westerners in other lands. Therefore, any positive relations and optimistic viewpoint towards the United Nations and other international organizations or even trying to joining these organizations is a massive and irreparable mistake.

(يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا لَا تَتَّخِذُوا بِطَانَةً مِّن دُونِكُمْ لَا يَأْلُونَكُمْ خَبَالًا وَدُّوا مَا عَنِتُّمْ قَدْ بَدَتِ الْبَغْضَاءُ مِنْ أَفْوَاهِهِمْ وَمَا تُخْفِي صُدُورُهُمْ أَكْبَرُ)

“O you who believe! Take not into your intimacy those outside your ranks: They will not fail to corrupt you. They only desire your ruin: Rank hatred has already appeared from their mouths: What their hearts conceal is far worse.” [Aali-Imran 3:118]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Afghanistan

Press Release

20 Rabi’ II 1443 – Thursday, 25th November 2021

No: Afg. 1443 / 06

(Translated)