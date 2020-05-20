The UN Security Council Does Not Secure the People!

On Wednesday, 13/5/2020, the United Nations Security Council held an emergency session at the United Nations headquarters in New York regarding the ongoing fighting in Abyan governorate, Yemen, between the government headed by Abed Rabbo Hadi and the Southern Transitional Council headed by Aidross Al-Zubaidi, the former governor of Aden governorate. The fighting started in the beginning of August last year 2019, when the Southern Transitional Council carried out a coup, and fighting erupted between them, and stopped with the Riyadh Agreement on 5/11/2019 and renewed in the past month of April until now.

The Security Council did not stop the ongoing fighting between Hadi and Al-Zubaidi in Yemen, and entrusted the matter to the parties to the conflict to settle it between them through the Riyadh Agreement. This is not an invitation to the Security Council to intervene militarily in Yemen, but rather to expose the real parties to the conflict and uproot them from Yemen.

The Southern Transitional Council turned against the Hadi government with the clear support of Britain by its tool, the United Arab Emirates, to transfer its control from its right hand to its left hand, and draw the curtain on the actions of America that stand behind the revolutionary Southern Movement Council led by Hassan Baum and who is on his way.

Britain and America are two members of the Security Council, and are parties to the international conflict in southern Yemen, after America overcame Britain in its north and brought the Houthis from Saada to Sanaa and eliminated the British agent Ali Salih.

The original principle behind the name of the Security Council is to secure people on the whole earth under its shadow. Security for their countries, their lives, their honour and possessions from conflicts and disputes, but the opposite is what takes place. Areas in the world is ablaze with conflicts and wars that tear them apart and kill their people and displace them so that the members of the Security Council can extend their influence and control over them!

The matter will remain so in southern and northern Yemen, a battleground between the two colonial countries, Britain and America, to extend their control and political influence over it, in the absence of rule by Islam, and this injustice will only be lifted by the justice of Islam, which will return on the earth once again with the establishment of the second Khilafah Rashida (rightly guided Caliphate) State on the method of Prophethood that its time has come. Allah willing.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Yemen

Monday, 25th Ramadan 1441 AH

18/05/2020 CE

No: HTY- 1441 / 19