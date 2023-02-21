The Ummah of Islam Will Soon Assume Its High Position Will the Call of the Sincere of Its Sons be Answered?

Allah (swt) says in the 110th verse of Surat Aal-i-Imran

[كُنتُمْ خَيْرَ أُمَّةٍ أُخْرِجَتْ لِلنَّاسِ تَأْمُرُونَ بِالْمَعْرُوفِ وَتَنْهوْنَ عَنِ الْمُنكَرِ وَتُؤْمِنُونَ بِاللَّهِ وَلَوْ آمَنَ أَهْلُ الْكِتَابِ لَكَانَ خَيْراً لَّهُم مِّنْهُمُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ وَأَكْثَرُهُمُ الْفَاسِقُونَ]

“You are the best nation produced [as an example] for mankind—you enjoin good, forbid evil, and believe in Allah. Had the People of the Book believed, it would have been better for them. Some of them are faithful, but most are defiently disobedient”. In the Tafseer of Ibn Kathir:

[كُنتُمْ خَيْرَ أُمَّةٍ أُخْرِجَتْ لِلنَّاسِ]

“You are the best of nation brought to mankind”: the best of people to people, you bring them in chains around their necks until they enter into Islam…” The meaning: it is the best of nations and the most beneficial of people to the people.

The Ummah of Islam is an ummah that:

Allah honoured it by carrying this great message that Allah sent as guidance and mercy to the worlds.

Responsible: Its Messenger (saw) entrusted it with the most precious and valuable trust; Allah’s Deen, which He has chosen for His servants.

Its Messenger (saw) left it great, leading the world, governing it, and ruling it according to Allah’s Shariah.

It is united by a state in which Allah’s rulings are implemented and spread among all people in order to direct their lives and spread Allah’s mercy and justice among them.

But the people of falsehood plotted against the Ummah and destroyed its state and imposed laws alien to it and to its creed; human laws emanating from the doctrine of disbelief (kufr) made a partner to Allah in His ruling, made it taste the calamities and diverted it from the rulings of its Deen that was implemented on it for many centuries, so it spread justice, security and tranquility in it and revived it and all people with a good life.

These criminal oppressors have chosen a religion other than the Deen of Allah to impose it on the Ummah of Islam and on all humankind

[أَفَغَيْرَ دِينِ اللّهِ يَبْغُونَ وَلَهُ أَسْلَمَ مَن فِي السَّمَاوَاتِ وَالأَرْضِ طَوْعاً وَكَرْهاً وَإِلَيْهِ يُرْجَعُونَ]

“So is it other than the religion of Allah they desire, while to Him have submitted [all] those within the heavens and earth, willingly or by compulsion, and to Him they will be returned?” [Aal-i-Imran: 83]. They disavowed Allah, their Creator, and replaced that which is lower with that which is better

[وَمَا أُمِرُواْ إِلاَّ لِيَعْبُدُوا إِلَـهاً وَاحِداً لَا إِلَـهَ إِلاَّ هُوَ سُبْحَانَهُ عَمَّا يُشْرِكُونَ]

“And they were not commanded except to worship one God; there is no deity except Him. Exalted is He above whatever they associate with Him” [At-Tawba: 31]. They replaced imperfect and incapable laws instead of Allah’s Laws, Al-Khabeer Al-A’leem.

The reality of human life has become a reality contrary to what it should be! Allah (swt) created this life, and He Alone is All-Knowing of what fixes it and what directs it. For this life to be in its natural state, Allah Alone must be worshipped, no partner to him and no command but His command

[أَلاَ لَهُ الْخَلْقُ وَالأَمْرُ]

“His is the creation and command” [Al-A’raf : 54]. This is what Allah is pleased with for His servants

[الْيَوْمَ أَكْمَلْتُ لَكُمْ دِينَكُمْ وَأَتْمَمْتُ عَلَيْكُمْ نِعْمَتِي وَرَضِيتُ لَكُمُ الْإِسْلَامَ دِيناً]

“This day I have perfected for you your religion and completed My favor upon you and have approved for you Islam as religion” [Al-Ma’ida : 3].It is the greatest blessing of Allah (swt) upon the Islamic Ummah, as Allah completed the Deen for His servants, so they do not need a Deen other than it, nor a Prophet other than their Prophet (saw). Allah (swt) made him the Seal of the Prophets and sent him to humankind and the jinn. No Halal except what He made lawful and no Haram except what He made prohibited, and there is no Deen except what He legislated. If they deviate from this way of life, they will go astray and live in misery and return to darkness and misguidance.

[وَمَنْ أَعْرَضَ عَن ذِكْرِي فَإِنَّ لَهُ مَعِيشَةً ضَنكاً وَنَحْشُرُهُ يَوْمَ الْقِيَامَةِ أَعْمَى]

“And whoever turns away from My remembrance – indeed, he will have a depressed [i.e., difficult] life, and We will gather [i.e., raise] him on the Day of Resurrection blind.” [Ta-Ha: 124]

It is a way of life that shows Muslims the path of salvation and makes them the best nation that leads people to goodness and protects them from miserable living and Allah’s wrath and punishment. It is a way of life which includes all treatments and solutions to the problems that confront a person, no matter how many or difficult, because they are solutions from Al-Khabeer Al-A’leem (the All-Experient, the All-Knowing). It is a realistic necessity and a Shariah fact that a person cannot do without and live his life without. It is a way of life drawn by the creator and director of this Universe. It is a universal fact confirmed by man’s experiences when he lived without the rulings of his Lord and His laws, and its necessity in life was demonstrated by what befell Muslims in particular and humanity in general when they abandoned Allah’s law and their lives were separated from their Deen.

Many blows befell this Ummah, which defeated it in front of its enemies, who abused its sons, demolished its homes, robbed its wealth, and killed thousands of its sons, women, and children, but it is an Ummah that has not died and will not die.

The Ummah of Islam is an extended Ummah, and it gives birth; it is the Ummah that carried the banner of this Deen and will carry it until the Day of Judgment, no matter what befalls it or what it suffers from pain. So how can a nation whose entity was molded by the Qur’an and its structure established by the Prophet (saw), instilled in its sons the Shahada, and handed over to them the trust to die? Our certainty is firm and is not shaken by the bitter events that the Ummah went through, nor by a round or rounds won by the criminal enemies. That victory is inevitably coming, and that empowerment is its outcome, there is no doubt about it. We have certainty that Allah (swt) will manifest this religion, support it, and exalt it, as He promised His sincere servants.

[وَعَدَ اللَّهُ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مِنكُمْ وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَاتِ لَيَسْتَخْلِفَنَّهُم فِي الأَرْضِ كَمَا اسْتَخْلَفَ الَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ]

“Allah has promised those who have believed among you and done righteous deeds that He will surely grant them succession [to authority] upon the earth just as He granted it to those before them” [An-Nur :55].

The enemies of this Ummah are confused about it! It is less than the other nations that if touched by a few of what afflicted it, there would be no trace left of it, but it is a great Ummah whose Deen that honoured it is great. Many people of falsehood (the Crusaders and those who hate this Deen throughout history) have tried before to kill it, but they failed. The battle of truth and falsehood is continuous and eternal until Allah inherits the earth and whoever is on it.

If the taghoot (falsehood) took control of the Ummah of Islam, and if they weakened it and demolished the entity of its state, it is because of the subordination of some weak souls among its sons, whose insignificant minds are smitten by Western culture and its corrupt ideas, and the defeat of many cowards who sold themselves and their honour, relinquished their Ummah, and belittled their Deen and honour.

The West has realized that the strength of the Ummah of Islam is in its unity and in its living in the shade of a single state that directs its life according to Allah’s rules, so it worked to destroy this unity in order to weaken and control it, and began working on this plan centuries ago, spreading its culture that is based on the fact that the Deen must be confined to the corners of mosques and separated from life. The great calamity was that they overthrew its state and divided its countries into mini-states, in which they installed agents who would implement their plans and spread their culture to divert Muslims from their Deen and make them question their validity and ability to solve their many thorny problems.

The state of the Ummah today and what it is living under the shadow of the divisions of Sykes-Picot and the weakness and humiliation that resulted from it enabled the enemies of the strong body that withstood for a long time in the face of their attempts to weaken and undermine it. This condition of the Ummah clearly reveals that the Muslims, in the way they are in terms of division and fragmentation, cannot return to their honour and glory. Their Ummah cannot assume its natural position as a leader of nations guiding them to the path of goodness and illuminating people’s lives with the light of Islam, except by returning to life under the shadow of a state that unites them and rules them with Allah’s law and spreads it as a mercy to the worlds.

The state of the Ummah today – even if there are many attempts to revive it – exposes the failure of these patchwork solutions, which only made the situation worse and more complicated, because they are solutions that mislead the Ummah and keep it away from understanding the reality of its situation and knowing the real reasons for its weakness and humiliation and divert it from finding the right path to salvation.

But despite everything that is planned for it from within and externally, this Ummah will not die, and Allah (swt) will make His Deen prevail and complete His Light,

[وَيَأْبَى اللَّهُ إِلاَّ أَن يُتِمَّ نُورَهُ وَلَوْ كَرِهَ الْكَافِرُونَ]

“…but Allah refuses except to perfect His light, although the disbelievers dislike it.” [At-Tawba: 32].

This call is preserved, Allah willing, and it did not die:

When its Messenger (saw) was besieged while he was reassuring his companion in the Cave of Thawr:

«يَا أَبَا بَكْرٍ، مَا ظَنُّكَ بِاثْنَيْنِ اللَّهُ ثَالِثُهُمَا»

“Oh, Abu Bakr, what do you think of two, the third of whom is Allah?” He (saw) teaches his Ummah to trust in Allah, His support, and His victory, and teaches it lessons in steadfastness on the truth

Not even on the day of Badr, when the Muslims were few and the kuffar are many, and the Messenger (saw) said to Abu Bakr during the battle:

«أَبْشِرْ يَا أَبَا بَكْرٍ، أَتَاكَ نَصْرُ اللَّهِ، هَذَا جِبْرِيلُ آخِذٌ بِعِنَانِ فَرَسِهِ يَقُودُهُ عَلَى ثَنَايَاهُ الْغُبَارُ»

“Good news, O Abu Bakr, Allah’s victory has come to you. This is Gabriel taking the reins of his horse, leading it on its folds of dust”

[إِذْ يُوحِي رَبُّكَ إِلَى الْمَلائِكَةِ أَنِّي مَعَكُمْ فَثَبِّتُواْ الَّذِينَ آمَنُواْ سَأُلْقِي فِي قُلُوبِ الَّذِينَ كَفَرُواْ الرَّعْبَ فَاضْرِبُواْ فَوْقَ الأَعْنَاقِ وَاضْرِبُواْ مِنْهُمْ كُلَّ بَنَانٍ]

“[Remember] when your Lord inspired to the angels, “I am with you, so strengthen those who have believed. I will cast terror into the hearts of those who disbelieved, so strike [them] upon the necks and strike from them every fingertip.” [Al-Anfal: 12].

Not in the Battle of Al-Ahzab, which was a battle of nerves and it was one of the fiercest and most decisive battles in the history of Islam, as the fate of this great message was similar to the fate of a man walking on the edge of a summit fraught with dangers,

[إِذْ جَاؤُوكُم مِّن فَوْقِكُمْ وَمِنْ أَسْفَلَ مِنكُمْ وَإِذْ زَاغَتْ الأَبْصَارُ وَبَلَغَتِ الْقُلُوبُ الْحَنَاجِرَ وَتَظُنُّونَ بِاللَّهِ الظُّنُونَا * هُنَالِكَ ابْتُلِيَ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ وَزُلْزِلُوا زِلْزَالاً شَدِيداً]

“[Remember] when they came at you from above you and from below you, and when eyes shifted [in fear], and hearts reached the throats, and you assumed about Allah [various] assumptions* Then and there the believers were put to the test, and were violently shaken.” [Al-Ahzab: 10]. And the Messenger of Allah (saw) chanted:

«لَا إِلَهَ إِلَّا اللَّهُ وَحْدَهُ، صَدَقَ وَعْدَهُ، وَنَصَرَ عَبْدَهُ، وَأَعَزَّ جُنْدَهُ، وَهَزَمَ الْأَحْزَابَ وَحْدَهُ، فَلَا شَيْءَ بَعْدَهُ»

“There is no god but Allah, alone, His promise has come true, He supported His servant, and gave victory to His soldiers, and defeated the Ahzab alone, nothing is after Him”. Tranquility returned to the souls, and the Muslims’ strength appeared in the face of crises and difficulties.

Not when the Tatars attacked Baghdad and massacred the Muslims for forty days and blood spilled in its streets until Allah (swt) sent Al-Muzaffar Qutuz, the Muslim leader who uttered his famous cry “Wa Islamah” at Ain Jalut. So the army of Islam responded to this call and eliminated the Tatars, and Islam was victorious

Many are the calamities that befell the Ummah, and it lived through it, including the hurt and troubles, and it still suffers from it, but it did not kill it, did not destroy it, and will not destroy it. So the call of Islam is a call that Allah (swt) preserved till the Day of Judgment, and it is the light that He (swt) sent to His servants, and the Ummah of Islam is the one chosen by Allah to carry this call, so how can it die?

The Ummah of Islam will not die, Allah (swt) has entrusted it with this message, and no matter how weak and humiliated it may be, it will, with His permission, return to being the best nation if it regains its usurped authority and glory and assumes the status and role that Allah has made for it as an honour and assignment.

The Ummah of Islam is a nation that Allah wanted to remain as long as there is good in this world; He (swt) wanted it to guide people to goodness and spread the mercy that Allah (swt) sent to His servants. Its role is a pioneering leader that it can only regain if it resumes its life under Islam in the second Khilafah Rashida (rightly-guided) state on the method of the Prophethood that Allah promised His righteous servants and His Messenger (saw) gave them its good tidings.

And here is the pioneer who did not lie to his people and does not lie to them, extending his hand to the sons of his Ummah asking them to line up behind him and support him so that he would be the leadership that guides them towards salvation from subordination to the West and its civilization and the return to living under the rules of Islam that will bring all people out of the darkness in which they live to the light of Allah’s guidance and mercy. O sons of the Ummah of Islam, its scholars, and the people of its power and protection, come to answer the call of Hizb ut Tahrir and support your Deen and assume the position of the Ansar (supporters).

Zeina As-Samit

