The Turkish Government Works Hard to Launder the Criminal Regime in Syria

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Cavusoglu met with Salem Al Meslet, President of the National Coalition of Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, Bader Jamous, President of the Syrian Negotiation Commission and Abdurrahman Mustafa, Head of Syrian Interim Government in Ankara. Cavusoglu said “We appreciate and support the opposition’s contribution to the political process within the framework of UN Security Council Resolution 2254.” (Yeni Safak 24.08.2022)

Comment:

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut works towards laundering the crimes of the Assad regime, which is one of the wickedest and cruelest regimes. Moreover, two weeks ago, after the XIII, in the Ambassadors Conference in Ankara, he had said that reconciling the murderous regime and the Syrian people was the solution – without showing any sign of shame.

When we look back at the Syrian uprising that started 11 years ago, it will be understood with what motivation Turkey and other actors have acted.

Burhan Ghalioun, with whom Cavusoglu posed by taking his representatives to his right and left, had said, “The real problem in Syria is that the people object anything except an Islamic rule”. In the same period, one of the demonstrators in the Syrian streets had said, “We will overthrow the regime first, then the National Coalition.” This is the reality behind the conspiratorial policies carried out by global and regional powers on Syria.

This reality revealed by the Syrian Muslims with Islamic will and great self-sacrifices has made the imperialist kuffar lose their sleep.

Because the tyrant Bashar al-Assad has seen this truth, he called in for his Western masters by saying “I’m the last fortress of secularism in the Middle East and if I fall down, new geopolitics will emerge from Morocco to Indonesia”.

Former Syrian Foreign Minister, Walid Muallem, drew attention to the extent of this fact by saying, “We are fighting not only to defend the Syrian regime, but also to protect Lebanon, Jordan and Turkey against those who call for an Islamic Caliphate.”

America, who is the owner of the Assad regime, planned the UN resolution no. 2254 which takes the Syrian secular solution as a foundation and doesn’t consider Bashar al-Assad guilty and made the world accept it and distributed the roles of actors according to this reality.

Iran and its militias went to war with Muslims in Syria according to this reality. Russia entered Syria and committed brutal massacres in order not to face this reality, which also threatens its own hinterland. Daesh and the PKK were brought into Syria to spoil this fact and became an authority.

Based on this fact, Turkey exploited the feelings of the oppressed Syrians by opening its doors, hosted and organized the opposition in Turkey to secularize them, and helped to bring liberated cities like Aleppo back into the hands of the regime by removing the mujahideen groups from their positions with the operations it organized against the so-called terror, especially the ‘Euphrates Shield’. He brought the regime to feet that was about to collapse.

Together with the Astana and Sochi Summits, the Constitutional negotiations in Geneva were and are still held to reverse this reality.

This is such a fact that former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said about, “I am going crazy because of the Syrian crisis.” Obama said the Syrian issue had bleached his hair. Again, this is such a fact that has revealed the people of faith and mischief.

Now, in order to completely destroy this reality (to deal the death blow when the appropriate conditions come into being), malign attempts are being made in the custody of the Turkish government, where the economic weakness and insincere refugee policies it has experienced have turned into election material against itself, under the playmaking of the United States, which has left the Syrian crisis to cool down for a while. They want to hand over the Syrian people to their executioner under the name of “peace”.

However, by pouring out into the squares, Syrian Muslims showed that this is not so easy. They renewed their vow that they would never make peace with the criminal regime, but would continue the struggle until they overthrow it. Because truth arises from ideas, and once settled down in the heart, by Allah’s permission, lies cannot prevail over it!

As long as Syrian Muslims cut off all their relations with countries like Turkey, whose ill intentions have been exposed, do not give credence to the hotel revolutionaries who are rushing to sell their revolution today as they did yesterday, cling to the thread of faith, return to the constants of the revolution in order to make Damascus the center of the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) upon the method of the Prophethood around a vigilant political leadership, and expect help from Allah Alone!

(اِنَّ اللّٰهَ يُدَافِعُ عَنِ الَّذ۪ينَ اٰمَنُواۜ اِنَّ اللّٰهَ لَا يُحِبُّ كُلَّ خَوَّانٍ كَفُورٍ۟)

“Indeed, Allah defends those who believe. Surely Allah does not like whoever is deceitful, ungrateful.” [Surah Al-Hajj 38]

Muhammed Emin Yildirim