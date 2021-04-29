The True Military Man!

Can there be a better life lived by a military man than that of Sa’ad ibn Mu’adh (ra), who gave Nussrah to establish Islam as a government and then routed the enemy in the Battle of Badr?

How can there be, when Allah (swt) sent angels to the burial of Sa’d ibn Mu’adh (ra)?

The Messenger of Allah (saw) said about the funeral of Sa’ad ibn Mu’adh (ra),

«إِنَّ الْمَلَائِكَةَ كَانَتْ تَحْمِلُهُ»

“Verily, Angels are carrying him.” [Tirmidhi].

How can there be, when the mighty Throne of Allah (swt) trembled with the joy of receiving the soul of Sa’d ibn Mu’adh (ra)?

When Sa’ad (ra) died, his mother wept and the Messenger (saw) told her,

«لِيَرْقَأْ – لينقطع – دَمْعُكِ وَيَذْهَبْ حُزْنُكِ لِأَنَّ ابْنَكِ أَوَّلُ مَنْ ضَحِكَ اللَّهُ إِلَيْهِ وَاهْتَزَّ لَهُ الْعَرْشُ»

“Your tears would recede and your sorrow be lessened if you know that your son is the first person for whom Allah smiled and His Throne trembled.” [At-Tabarani]

O Soldiers of Pakistan!

Do you not desire the pleasure of Allah (swt) and a status like Sa’ad (ra)?

March forth to establish Allah’s Deen and make the Nussrah also come from your hands like that of Sa’ad (ra)!

وَمَا لَكُمْ لَا تُقَاتِلُونَ فِي سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ وَالْمُسْتَضْعَفِينَ مِنَ الرِّجَالِ وَالنِّسَاءِ وَالْوِلْدَانِ الَّذِينَ يَقُولُونَ رَبَّنَا أَخْرِجْنَا مِنْ هَٰذِهِ الْقَرْيَةِ الظَّالِمِ أَهْلُهَا وَاجْعَلْ لَنَا مِنْ لَدُنْكَ وَلِيًّا وَاجْعَلْ لَنَا مِنْ لَدُنْكَ نَصِيرًا

“And why should you not fight in the cause of Allah and of those who, being weak, are ill-treated (and oppressed)?- Men, women, and children, whose cry is: “Our Lord! Rescue us from this town, whose people are oppressors; and raise for us from thee one who will protect; and raise for us from thee one who will help!” [Surah An-Nisaa 4: 75]

Saturday, 12 Ramadan Mubarak 1442 AH – 24 April 2021 CE

#Nussrah4Khilafah