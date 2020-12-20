The Transitional Government Covers its Failure with Hysterical Joy

with an Imperfect American Decision which They Paid a Heavy Price for, by Fighting Islam and Normalising Relations with the Jewish Entity

Yesterday, the US State Department issued a statement announcing: “Sudan’s designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism is officially rescinded.” Then the hysterical joy began from the Transitional Government, with its two parts, both military and civil, as if they had achieved a massive victory against America! The evidence is that the head of the Sovereign Council, tweeted, saying: “This decision will contribute towards supporting the democratic transformation, and enhance the chances for the success of the transitional period and the well-being of the Sudanese people.” As for the Prime Minister Hamdok, he announced on Facebook that he was happy with the decision and described it as emancipation, adding: “Today we return with all our history, the civilization of our people, the greatness of our country, and the vigor of our revolution to the international community as a peace-loving country, and a force supporting regional and international stability,” this is in addition to the nagging of the misleading media.

This alleged joy on the part of the Transitional Government and its misleading media is indicative of the extent of humiliation, disgrace, and defeat that we have reached. The respectable countries do not beg, and do not obey others, regardless of the strength or position of that state, and are not shaken by their approval or anger. The ideological state is the one that treats others in the same manner, and is not subject to sanctions imposed on it and then rejoices when these sanctions are removed from it. After they paid a heavy price for it, represented in the fight against terrorism (Islam), normalization with the Jewish entity who usurped the blessed land of Muslims, and also paid more than 300 million dollars to the alleged victims of Osama bin Laden’s actions … But we are in the era of the Ruwaibidhat (ignorant) rulers and those who somewhat resemble a state.

If we come to the same American decision, which created this hysterical joy, it is a deficient decision, and it does not remove Sudan, as they claim, from the blacklist as long as the US Congress did not grant immunity from future legal prosecution at any time. Where the families of the victims of the events of September 11 insisted on demanding compensation amounting to 4 billion dollars! It is therefore a redacted decision, and legally meaningless. We see that this momentum is a legally incomplete and flawed decision, by which the government intended to cover up its failure in various aspects of life, and its focus on Saturday 19 December 2020 processions, which it fears, as this day has its revolutionary significance, as the principle of the spark of revolution was December that ousted Bashir in April 2019.

We in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan, we draw the Ummah‘s attention, and warn it not to fall into the traps of deception that this American decision will create a decent life, for a decent life will only be under the shade of the rulings of Allah Almighty, which the Khilafah Rashidah (second rightly guided Caliphate) will implement upon the method of Prophethood, which we all must work for it, so that we can come out of our humiliation and disgrace.

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ

“O believers! Respond to Allah and His Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life” [8:24]

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Tuesday, 30th Rabii’ II 1442 AH

15/12/2020 CE

No: HTS 1442 / 36