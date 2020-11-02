The Transitional Government Continues to Humiliate and Impoverish the People of Sudan

through Raising Fuel Prices by more than 400% in response to IMF Dictates!

The Minister of Energy and Mining-Designate Khairy Abdel Rahman Khairy announced in a press conference the start of the liberalization of fuel prices, “oil and gasoline”, from Tuesday evening. And he said that the price of a liter of imported oil is set at 120 pounds while the old price was 28 pounds per liter, while a liter of imported gasoline rose from 23 pounds to 106 pounds.

The Transitional Government is desperate to implement the duty imposed on it by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to lift subsidies on “fuel, bread and electricity,” in addition to floating the pound, and then privatizing the public sector, which is an open agenda and well-known to the people, and the government’s pretexts and justifications for the rise in the world price is a blatant lie and for eye wash, as the Minister of Energy and Mining affirmed that: “The importance of implementing the decision to lift fuel subsidies to clear fuel vessels located at the port and avoid the high value of delay fines” (Sudan Tribune, 27/10/2020).

The Transitional Government has been complicit in implementing these prescriptions since its advent. Rather, the aim of establishing its economic conference was to pass the crime of these increases under the cover and deception of the economic conference, as the recommendations of the conferees, but the government was surprised by the attendees’ refusal and their chanting against the lifting of subsidies. Sudan Tribune website published on 11/03/2020: “The IMF urges Sudan to make (painful) reforms as the economy continues to shrink…” and it came in the same date: “The IMF called on Khartoum to deal with fuel subsidies and gradually lift them … The Sudanese government withdrew from lifting fuel subsidies in its 2020 budget after the uproar it caused, despite its initial inclusion of the resolution, and said it would discuss it at a national economic conference scheduled for this month.” On 24/09/2020, the IMF said, late on Wednesday evening, that the IMF’s Executive Board approved a 12-month economic program that it had prepared for Sudan as it sought to build its capacity to implement structural reforms in the Sudanese economy.

Antoinette Sayeh, IMF Deputy Managing Director, said “Sudan’s transition to a transitional government has given it an opportunity to undertake fundamental reforms to address major macroeconomic imbalances and to prepare for a comprehensive growth.” (Sputnik, 24/9/2020).

Here is the Transitional Government, continues defiantly to challenge the people of Sudan indifferently, and it relies on the consolidation of its authority and rule on the foreign embassies that have set it up to pass their agenda of plundering Sudan’s wealth and impoverishing its people.

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan, the bare warner (Al-Nathir Al-urian), has been warning the people of Sudan against the agents of the colonialists in the Transitional Government and their danger, exposing and revealing their agenda, and showing and affirming that these secular democratic governments, whether they are civilian, military or hybrid, are only hostages in the hands of the colonizers who move them like puppets, for they have no project other than to destroy Sudan and plunder its wealth.

The government wanted to implement these steps since its arrival through its former finance minister Al-Badawi, but the wave of criticism against his policies forced the government to dismiss him even though his policy is the same as that of the government today, so the government will seek in this series of humiliation of restricting people in their livelihood until it fulfills all the agenda, or that the people of Sudan become aware of the enemies’ plans, so they change this government and give the authority to their sincere sons who call for the establishment of the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood. So that the Ummah gives Bayah (pledge of allegiance) for a righteous man fearing of Allah as the Caliph of the Muslims to establish Allah’s rule and implement His Shari’.

وَيَوْمَئِذٍ يَفْرَحُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ * بِنَصْرِ اللَّهِ يَنصُرُ مَن يَشَاء وَهُوَ الْعَزِيزُ الرَّحِيم

“And on that Day, the believers will rejoice. * With the victory of Allah. He gives victory to whom He wills, and He is the Exalted in Might, the Merciful. * [It is] the promise of Allah. Allah does not fail in His promise, but most of the people do not know.” [Ar-Rum: 4-6]

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Wednesday, 11th Rabii’ I 1442 AH

28/10/2020 CE

No: HTS 1442 / 25