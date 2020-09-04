The Transitional Government and Revolutionary Front Puts the Country in a Shredding Machine for the Second Time!!

On Monday, 31/8/2020, the Transitional Government signed in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, an agreement called a peace agreement with the Sudan Revolutionary Front. The most prominent point of this agreement is to grant self-autonomy the regions of the Blue Nile and South Kordofan, in addition to sharing the power and wealth between them; on the same approach of the former regime itself in negotiating with the rebel movements.

The worst thing that has plagued Sudan for decades is that some movements took up arms against the state in the name of marginalization; which is a natural feature that affected all parts of Sudan, but rather the alleged marginalization even exists in the country’s capital, because these regimes exclude Islam; the system of care, and they implement the capitalist system, and apply it in its worst forms. Some of these movements fell in the arms of the kaffir West, receiving their desired dictates from them. What the West wants, whether it is America or Europe, is to tear up Sudan into weak and frail states that are easy to swallow and digest. This division began with southern Sudan, which was separated by the same scenario that is taking place now; where some people of the south rebelled and took up arms against the state, then they were given self-autonomy, under President Nimeiri. Then Naivasha (agreement) was concluded that gave them the right to self-determination that led to the secession of the south.

We saw that the Transitional Government was subject to blackmail and it has agreed to give self-autonomy to the regions of South Kordofan and Blue Nile; putting the country in the shredding machine in the name of the alleged peace for the second time!!

We in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan just as we have warned and cautioned of the danger of such treacherous negotiations, we warn the Transitional Government of the consequences of its action of putting the regions of Sudan in the shredding machine in the name of peace, that cannot be reached with such agreements. The believer is not bitten from the same hole twice, we are being bitten again and again, and do not take heed from the consequence of such disastrous agreements!

O People of Sudan: Put your hands in the hands of the members of Hizb ut Tahrir, and O people of power and protection: give Nusra (material support) to Hizb ut Tahrir, to establish the state of truth and justice. The Khilafah Rashida (Rightly Guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood, which will stop this bleeding, in order to preserve the unity of the country, but rather it will seek to unify all Muslim countries and uproot the kuffar.

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ

“O you who have believed, respond to Allah and to the Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life” [Al-Anfal: 24]

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Tuesday, 13th Muharram 1442 AH

01/09/2020 CE

No: HTS 1442 / 05