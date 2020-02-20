The Transitional Government and its Resistance Committees Avert People from the way of Allah

They Prevent Enjoining Ma’ruf and Forbidding Munkar in the Houses of Allah

Under the directives of the Minister of Religious Affairs Nasruddin Mufreh, the Resistance and Services Committees in the Neighborhood (Dim al-Nour Gharb), in Gadaref State, decided to stop political speech in Friday’s sermon. (Al-Jarida Newspaper, Saturday 15/2/2020). These committees said in their speech: “The Friday sermon is supposed to urge the worshipers to good morals, call for virtue, enjoining the good and forbidding the evil,” and added: “But what is happening now in the mosques is political speeches, and criticism of the transitional government that brought the pure blood of the people.”

In the face of this assault on the houses of Allah, and this apparent deviation in the understanding of Islam and its rulings, we in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan, explain the following facts:

First: Islam is a complete religion, a doctrine and systems of life, which organizes man’s relationship with his Creator with the ‘aqaid (creeds) and the acts of worship, his relationship with himself with the rulings of the moral code, food and clothing, and his relationship with other humans which involves transactions and the penal code. Allah Almighty says: الْيَوْمَ أَكْمَلْتُ لَكُمْ دِينَكُمْ وَأَتْمَمْتُ عَلَيْكُمْ نِعْمَتِي وَرَضِيتُ لَكُمُ الإِسْلاَمَ دِيناً “This day I have perfected for you your religion and completed My favor upon you and have approved for you Islam as religion.” [al-Maida: 3]. And He (swt) says: قُلْ إِنَّ صَلَاتِي وَنُسُكِي وَمَحْيَايَ وَمَمَاتِي لِلَّهِ رَبِّ الْعَالَمِينَ “Say, “Indeed, my prayer, my rites of sacrifice, my living and my dying are for Allah, Lord of the worlds.” ]Al-An’am: 162[.

As for separating religion from life, and from which separating religion from politics, it is the doctrine of the Kafir colonial West.

Second: The obligation of enjoining the Ma’ruf (good) and forbidding the Munkar (evil) includes, holding the rulers accountable on the basis of Islam. On the authority of Hudhayfah ibn al-Yaman that the Prophet ﷺ said: «وَالَّذِي نَفْسِي بِيَدِهِ لَتَأْمُرُنَّ بِالْمَعْرُوفِ وَلَتَنْهَوُنَّ عَنْ الْمُنْكَرِ أَوْ لَيُوشِكَنَّ اللَّهُ أَنْ يَبْعَثَ عَلَيْكُمْ عِقَاباً مِنْ عِنْدِهِ ثُمَّ لَتَدْعُنَّهُ فَلَا يَسْتَجِيبُ لَكُمْ» “By Whom in Whose hand is my soul, you shall enjoin Ma’ruf and you shall forbid Munkar, or Allah may send His punishment upon you, then you will supplicate to Him and He will not answer your prayers.”. And since the Transitional Government was not based on Islam, but rather is hostile to Islam and to the carriers of the Dawah to Islam, it was necessary for the advocates of the Truth to reveal the matter of this government, and its misleading to the people, and if it were a respectable government, it would have confronted the argument with the argument, not with muzzling the mouths and bullying, which are the same styles of the former regime!!

Third: Averting people from the way of Allah Almighty, and the domestication of the pulpit of the Prophet ﷺ, is the custom of the oppressors. There is no difference between totalitarian governments and democratic governments, as they all fear the truth, and confront the thought with bullying. Almighty says: وَمَنْ أَظْلَمُ مِمَّن مَّنَعَ مَسَاجِدَ اللَّهِ أَن يُذْكَرَ فِيهَا اسْمُهُ وَسَعَى فِي خَرَابِهَا أُوْلَئِكَ مَا كَانَ لَهُمْ أَن يَدْخُلُوهَا إِلاَّ خَآئِفِينَ لهُمْ فِي الدُّنْيَا خِزْيٌ وَلَهُمْ فِي الآخِرَةِ عَذَابٌ عَظِيمٌ “And who are more unjust than those who prevent the name of Allah from being mentioned in His mosques and strive toward their destruction. It is not for them to enter them except in fear. For them in this world is disgrace, and they will have in the Hereafter a great punishment.” [Al-Baqara: 114].

Resistance committees are the second version of the popular committees in the defunct regime; spying on mosques, conspiring against the houses of Allah Almighty, preventing the truth from people, and practicing bullying. As for Hizb ut Tahrir, it is the carrier of the Truth, calling for Islam as a system of life. And as the popular committees ended up in the trash, the resistance committees will end up with the same fate, haunted by people’s curses…

In conclusion, Hizb ut Tahrir is continuing its call for the establishment of the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood, not harmed by the plot of the stalkers.

وَاللَّهُ غَالِبٌ عَلَى أَمْرِهِ وَلَكِنَّ أَكْثَرَ النَّاسِ لاَ يَعْلَمُونَ

“And Allah is predominant over His affair, but most of the people do not know.” [Yusuf: 21]

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Saturday, 21st Jumada II 1441 AH

15/02/2020 CE

No: HTS 1441 / 32