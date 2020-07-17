The Transitional Government Abolishes the Law of Apostasy to Confirm its Disavowal from Allah’s Obedience and its Sincerity in Obeying the Kufr West

Sudanese Minister of Justice Nasruddin Abdel-Bari revealed new details about the Miscellaneous Amendments Law, which will be published in the official newspaper on Sunday 12/7/2020, (which was not published until the writing of this statement) to be effective immediately, and confirmed the abrogation of the article of apostasy. (Sudan Tribune, 07/11/2020), and he said in his meeting with Sudan TV on Saturday evening, 7/7/2020: “If there is someone who wants to change his religion, you do not have the right to kill him, this is unacceptable in the modern era”!! Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok pledged to continue legal reviews and amendments to address distortions in all legal systems in Sudan!!

We in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan would like to clarify the following facts:

The Hukm Sharii which is second to none, the hukm of Allah who created the universe, man and life, states that a person who is sane and mature apostates from Islam is called to Islam three times, and will be isolated, then he either returns to Islam or is killed, Allah (swt) says: يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مَنْ يَرْتَدَّ مِنْكُمْ عَنْ دِينِهِ فَسَوْفَ يَأْتِي اللَّهُ بِقَوْمٍ يُحِبُّهُمْ وَيُحِبُّونَهُ أَذِلَّةٍ عَلَى الْمُؤْمِنِينَ أَعِزَّةٍ عَلَى الْكَافِرِينَ يُجَاهِدُونَ فِي سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ وَلَا يَخَافُونَ لَوْمَةَ لَائِمٍ ذَلِكَ فَضْلُ اللَّهِ يُؤْتِيهِ مَنْ يَشَاءُ وَاللَّهُ وَاسِعٌ عَلِيمٌ “O you who have believed, whoever of you should revert from his religion – Allah will bring forth [in place of them] a people He will love and who will love Him [who are] humble toward the believers, powerful against the disbelievers; they strive in the cause of Allah and do not fear the blame of a critic. That is the favor of Allah; He bestows it upon whom He wills. And Allah is all-Encompassing and Knowing.” [Al-Ma’idah: 54], and the Messenger of Allah ﷺ says: «مَنْ بَدَّلَ دِينَهُ فَاقْتُلُوهُ» “Whoever changes his religion, kill him” [Narrated by Bukhari]. Al-Bayhaqi and Darqutni narrated: “Abu Bakr invited to repentance (to re-embrace Islam) a woman called Um Qarfah, she apostated after she had believed, but did not repent, so he killed her.”

The one who determines the truth is the owner of truth, Allah subhanahu wa ta'ala, and not the modern or ancient era, nor the colonial Kaffir, nor any other falsehood and deception!

As for the Prime Minister’s talk about distortions in the legal systems; it is a truthful word used in the service of evil; Indeed, the Sharia ruling, like the rule of apostasy, does not agree with the founding constitutional document, formulated by the godfather of American politics, the mediator of the African Union (AU) mediator Mohamed El-Hassan Labat who formulated it on the basis of the civilization and legitimacy of the kaffir West.

O Muslims: You were stabbed in the back when you became silent about establishing your life on the basis of false man-made constitutions, and when you handed your affairs over to the agents of the kaffir West, leading you with its indecent civilization. The work to establish the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) State is the great honor, which no Muslims, who aspire to the pleasure of Allah (swt) and make real change, should leave behind; because the rightly guided Khilafah State alone removes the legal distortions from your life, when it enacts the constitution, which is based on Revelation, into practice and implementation, and all legislation and laws are enacted on the basis of this great Revelation; after which the earth shines with the light of its Lord.

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ يَحُولُ بَيْنَ الْمَرْءِ وَقَلْبِهِ وَأَنَّهُ إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُونَ

“Oh you who believe! Respond to Allah, and respond to the Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life. Know well that Allah stands between a man and his heart, and it is to Him that all of you shall be mustered.” [Al-Anfal: 24]

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Monday, 22nd Dhul Qi’dah 1441 AH

13/07/2020 CE

No: HTS 1441 / 58