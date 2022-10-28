The “Tolerance” of the Gulf Rulers Includes all Segments and Laws Except Islam and Muslims!

Under the slanderous title “Tolerance”, the rulers of the Emirates inaugurated a new temple for one of the religions of disbelief in Jebel Ali region. They had previously provoked the feelings of Muslims when they opened several churches for Christians, as well as a synagogue for Jews. They had been formed by a ministry called the Ministry of Tolerance in 2016 to market the opening of additional temples for non-Muslims under the name of “Tolerance”. But this time their provocation is bigger and more intense, they opened a Hindu temple! at a cost of $16 million; while the Hindu extremists are subjecting the Muslims of the Indian subcontinent with forms of oppression and persecution before the eyes and ears of the rulers of the Emirates and the world at large. From turning Muslim mosques into Hindu temples, to assaulting Muslim women in the streets, to banning them from wearing the veil in universities, to the expulsion of Muslims from their homes in Assam, to decades of persecuting and killing the Muslims of Kashmir and placing them under direct military rule, to the campaign to withdraw citizenship from the Muslims of India and depriving them of their civil rights, to the fabrication of terrorism charges against Muslim youth and their arrest on flimsy pretexts that have no logic, all the way to the raids of Hindu gangs on Muslims in the streets and markets He dragged them and killed them…

As for the rulers of the Emirates, they turn a blind eye to all these crimes against Muslims in India and then build a huge temple for Hindus at a cost of $16 million!

How can they not and they have turned a blind eye to the crimes of the Jewish entity against the Blessed Land and the Al-Aqsa Mosque and then printed with it despite the anger and rejection of the peoples of the Islamic Ummah. The rulers of the Emirates have forgotten

(إِنَّمَا يَنْهَاكُمُ اللَّهُ عَنِ الَّذِينَ قَاتَلُوكُمْ فِي الدِّينِ وَأَخْرَجُوكُم مِّن دِيَارِكُمْ وَظَاهَرُوا عَلَى إِخْرَاجِكُمْ أَن تَوَلَّوْهُمْ وَمَن يَتَوَلَّهُمْ فَأُولَئِكَ هُمُ الظَّالِمُونَ)

“Allah only forbids you from befriending those who have fought you for ˹your˺ faith, driven you out of your homes, or supported ˹others˺ in doing so. And whoever takes them as friends, then it is they who are the ˹true˺ wrongdoers.” [TMQ Al-Mumtahanah: 9].

If the rulers of the Emirates wanted to support Islam and Muslims in India, they would have been able to do so.

They have many cards in their hands to pressure India’s interests; The first of these is the presence of an Indian community of 3.5 million people and what this means for the financial flows that India receives from the UAE economy. This is in addition to their possession of a huge media complex, which includes international and regional media outlets, in addition to their electronic armies. This is without counting their ability to influence through the networks of regional and international relations that they possess.

Yes, the rulers of the Emirates have all these tools and capabilities, but they do not have a heart that is jealous of Islam and Muslims, nor of their sanctities and sanctities.

They were among the initiators of receiving the murderous criminals from the Baath Party, with their security and political sides, despite their knowledge of the criminal acts they carried out against the people of Ash-Shaam, including killing, displacing, violating the honour and using chemical weapons. Is the “tolerance” that the rulers of the Emirates call for a tolerance towards the enemies of Islam and Muslims exclusively, and they are the ones who fight the rulings of Islam and keep them away from governance and people’s lives?!

While the rulers of the Emirates are racing to open additional temples for the Kuffar, the rulers of Bahrain intend to host the Catholic Pope from 3/11/2022 to 6/11/2022, where it is planned that the Catholic Pope will meet the Sheikh of Al-Azhar Ahmed Al-Tayeb and church bodies in Bahrain. As well as members of the “Council of Muslim Elders” headed by the Sheikh of Al-Azhar. On 4/2/2019, the rulers of the Emirates had previously hosted the Catholic Pope and the Sheikh of Al-Azhar under similar titles, and at that time the two parties signed the Human Fraternity document.

It appears from the events that the Gulf States are rushing to try to legitimize the existence of new temples for the Kuffar in the Arabian Peninsula, taking the Sheikh of Al-Azhar as a ride for that. And if the Sheikh of Al-Azhar does not rectify the matter, he will find himself in a new critical reality, especially if the rulers of the House of Saud hosted him by holding a conference called “Tolerance” to pass through the project of building temples for the Kuffar in the land of the Two Holy Mosques.

O Muslims:

The religion of Islam has organized all relations, including relations with non-Muslims, in a detailed manner that does not leave man in a state of confusion. It has drawn the framework of relations under the rule of the state and in society. So, after this, do Muslims need to build temples for the Kuffar in the Arabian Peninsula, which Allah (swt) has forbidden to the entire religion of disbelief, as the Messenger of Allah (saw) said:

«أَخْرِجُوا الْمُشْرِكِينَ مِنْ جَزِيرَةِ الْعَرَبِ»

“Expel the polytheists from Arabia”?!

And what about the Umari covenant that polytheists do not build new temples for them in Muslim countries?

Allah (swt) says:

(يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُواْ لاَ تَتَّخِذُواْ الْيَهُودَ وَالنَّصَارَى أَوْلِيَاء بَعْضُهُمْ أَوْلِيَاء بَعْضٍ وَمَن يَتَوَلَّهُم مِّنكُمْ فَإِنَّهُ مِنْهُمْ إِنَّ اللَّهَ لاَ يَهْدِي الْقَوْمَ الظَّالِمِينَ * فَتَرَى الَّذِينَ فِي قُلُوبِهِم مَّرَضٌ يُسَارِعُونَ فِيهِمْ يَقُولُونَ نَخْشَى أَن تُصِيبَنَا دَائِرَةٌ فَعَسَى اللَّهُ أَن يَأْتِيَ بِالْفَتْحِ أَوْ أَمْرٍ مِّنْ عِندِهِ فَيُصْبِحُواْ عَلَى مَا أَسَرُّواْ فِي أَنفُسِهِمْ نَادِمِينَ)

“O believers! Take neither Jews nor Christians as guardians—they are guardians of each other. Whoever does so will be counted as one of them. Surely Allah does not guide the wrongdoing people. * You see those with sickness in their hearts racing for their guardianship, saying ˹in justification˺, “We fear a turn of fortune will strike us.” But perhaps Allah will bring about ˹your˺ victory or another favour by His command, and they will regret what they have hidden in their hearts.” [TMQ Al-Ma‘idah: 51-52].

The Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Press Release

24 Rabi’ I 1444 – Thursday, 20th October 2022

No: AH / 014 1444

(Translated)