The Terrorist Indian Military is Killing Kashmiri Mujahedeen Leaders

Whilst the Bajwa-Imran Regime Helps in its Atrocities through its Refusal to Mobilize Pakistan’s Armed Forces in Support of Kashmiri Muslims

The chief operational commander of Kashmir’s largest Jihadi organization, the Hizb ul Mujahideen, was martyred on 6 May 2020, after a prolonged clash with the terrorist Hindu State’s armed forces. In the last one and a half months, the terrorist Hindu army has martyred thirty-six Mujahedeen.

The Bajwa-Imran regime is directly responsible for these atrocities by the Hindu State because it has chained the lions of our armed forces to their barracks, despite the continuous appeals for help from our Muslim brothers and sisters in Occupied Kashmir. Instead of mobilizing our armed forces to liberate the Muslims of Kashmir, the Bajwa-Imran regime is assisting Modi to bury Occupied Kashmir under Hindu rule, whilst trying to calm the anger of Muslims of Pakistan on this treachery. Thus, the regime called upon Muslims to stand in protest for half an hour in support of Kashmiri Muslims and appealed to the colonialist tool, the United Nations (UN), the Taghoot of today, for help even though the regime knows well that the UN is a tool to establish the hegemony of the Kuffar over Muslims.

The Bajwa-Imran regime in this dire situation in the aftermath of COVID-19 is still ready to give trillions of rupees to the owners of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and interest on loans to capitalist bankers, however, when this regime is called upon to fight the Indian terrorist army and liberate Kashmir, it presents economic weakness as an excuse. Under the cover of fulfilling the demands of FATF, the regime has dismantled the Kashmiri Jihadi infrastructure, cutting the vital supply line of support for Kashmiri Mujahedeen, and thus has left Kashmiri Mujahedeen weakened before the brutal terrorist Hindu army. Betrayal of the Kashmir cause at the hands of this regime was openly revealed when Imran Khan declared that anyone who attempts to help the people of Kashmir on their own will be considered hostile to them. So, on the one hand, this regime does not move our brave armed forces, whilst on the other hand it is crushing all forms of support for the Kashmiri Mujahedeen. This regime verbally calls out Modi as a fascist but is practically acting like the treacherous Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq of history, to crush the freedom struggle of the Kashmiri Muslims. The regime has even blacked out the news of the martyrdom of Riyaz Naiko in local media in an attempt to calm domestic anger.

O Armed Forces of Pakistan! The situation is clear. When Pervez Musharaf compromised on Afghanistan, he argued that through this betrayal of Afghan Muslims, we will save the Kashmir cause and our nuclear weapons. Thus America was allowed to establish its presence on our western borders. This was enabled by your silence. Encouraged by your silent approval, the Musharaf-Aziz, Kayani-Zardari and Raheel-Nawaz regimes remained on the path of compromising on the Kashmir cause step by step. And now today, again, it is clear to you that the Bajwa-Imran regime has sold Kashmir to the Hindu State. The Indian terrorist forces are dismantling the remaining Jihadi infrastructure in front of you, while the cowardly Prime Minister of Pakistan is warning the world of a possible threat of an Indian false flag operation, in the fear that India might start a war on Kashmir, which he is avoiding. There is no debate to have had. If you remain silent, then you will be raised in front of Allah (swt) as the helpers of the oppressive Hindu state and the treacherous rulers of Pakistan. Mobilize! Mobilize for the sake of the Kashmir cause, seize these rulers who have chained you and provide Nussrah to Hizb ut Tahrir for the re-establishment of Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood ﷺ, giving allegiance to a Khaleefah who will lead you in battle for the liberation of Kashmir. Move forward for establishing the Khilafah, and do not fear or worry about the West, for the coffin of its global hegemony is ready to be raised in Eurasia, as its economy is devastated by the Coronavirus. The cowardly Hindus are not in a position to fight a nuclear war over Kashmir. You are the believers of “Laa Ilaha iIla Allah Muhammadur RasulAllah” and must march forward, in order to achieve either victory or martyrdom. Nothing except Islam will raise our status in this world and there is no shield, except the Khilafah for Muslims. Mobilize! The Ummah and especially the Muslims of Kashmir are eagerly awaiting your action.

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُواْ اسْتَجِيبُواْ لِلّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُم لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ

“O You who have believed! Respond to Allah, and respond to the Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life.” [Al-Anfal: 24]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Thursday, 14th Ramadan 1441 AH

07/05/2020 CE

No: 1441 / 59