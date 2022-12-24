The Survival of the Status Quo is a Reason for the Continuation of Crises in Jordan and the Ummah’s Return to its Original Entity is What Ends it

When Jordan was established a hundred years ago within the Sykes-Picot divisions at the hands of the Kafir English and French colonialists, it took into account colonial criteria that achieve the interests and ambitions of the colonial countries in the region so that the results of this division are commensurate with the short and long term goals of the Western colonial countries and the permanence of its influence over the region politically, economically and security, and harnessing The peoples of these Muslim lands and the plundering of their wealth in the channel of acquiescence and surrender to these ends. Hence, it was imperative that these statelets be manufactured with specifications and standards that govern the control of the Kafir colonialists and ensure at the same time that the peoples of these countries are not enabled to liberate intellectually, politically and economically, and ensure that they do not return to their unifying state and unity again, so it was necessary to have artificial inputs and satanic values that Allah has never revealed nor put in authority, to reach the outputs on the basis of which the Sykes-Picot secretions were established and the fates that peoples have reached today in terms of humiliation and degradation, plundering of their goods and surrender to their enemies, and the most important of them are:

1. Fragmentation and dispersal of the Islamic state into multiple quasi-states under the names of the national state, for which national flags were made from scratch that were drawn by the hands of the colonialists to replace them with the banner of the unifying Ummah, the banner of there is no god but Allah and Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah, and each country was surrounded by a tight fence of borders that prevents its unity under the pretext of imaginary sovereignty, and a fake national history was made for each country, separated from its honorable Islamic history that prevailed for centuries since the Islamic conquest at the hands of the noble Companions, then guards were installed in the form of rulers and liners of the same kind made under the supervision of the colonial Kafir and constantly watching it, guarding these artificial innovations to preserve its ruinous colonial ruins.

2. It spread its cultural toxins with a gradual invasion and evil fraud to detach people from their Islamic ideology and exclude its system from governance and its belief. Rather, it has recently attacked the core of their belief and its values, and made its corrupt values among the necessities of rationing in its man-made constitutions such as democracy, i.e., placing legislation in the hands of people under the false name of ruling the people, and equality of women with men (CEDAW), children’s rights, abnormalities, usurious loans, agreements to plunder wealth, peace agreements with enemies, the opening of the country and its permissibility to the Western colonizer.

3. Each statelet created a role and function commensurate with the tasks entrusted to it, so the oil-rich countries were investing in America and Britain, to plunder their oil and give priority to the ruling junta with wealth, and planted a Jewish entity in Palestine, and entrusted protecting its security and then empowering it economically and integrating it into the body of the Ummah, into the regimes of the countries surrounding Palestine, such as Jordan Egypt, Lebanon and Syria, and for this reason the establishment of Jordan was commensurate with its role in recognizing the Jewish entity and concluding security and economic agreements with it to increase its empowerment under the pretext of its extreme poverty, and it is the one who was established to be also isolated from its Islamic and Arab roots, and to be at the mercy of aid, grants, usurious loans, and the burden of the International Monetary Fund and American aid, so that the regime’s continuous argument is to mortgage its political decision to the colonial Kafir, despite the buried wealth that Allah has bestowed upon the country.

As a result of this anomalous geopolitical situation, the political system in Jordan goes through recurring internal crises from time to time – and it only seeks each time to stabilize its rule – the latest of which was the strike of truck drivers and the disruption of other transport movements such as buses and taxis, which developed into comprehensive strikes of shops in several Jordanian governorates, Its stated reason was to raise the prices of oil derivatives, such as diesel and kerosene, so that people would pay the highest prices for these materials in the world, which the prime minister considered supporting as a luxury that the government would not undertake, despite the countless luxury spending of the corrupt regime, and in aspects that the public does not support such as excluding the values of Islam, its belief and system, and allowing the values of vice imported from the Kafir West, friendships and strategic partnerships with the enemies of the Ummah and subjecting its decisions to its humiliating dictates.

The country has gone through crises that ravage the political stability of the regime, and soon one of them falters with a patchwork solution, until it is followed by another, more severe and powerful one. So from the teachers union crisis, arrests, repeated oppression, and silencing mouths just for expressing an opinion, unemployment that reached 50% among young people, and indebtedness that amounted to 114% of the gross domestic product, despite the exorbitant taxes, and the IMF prescriptions that led the economy in the country to the abyss, and the American aid, which has reached its climax in exchange for military and influences , and the agreements of gas, energy and water with the Jewish entity, and the high prices of basic needs, in addition to spreading immorality and indecency and the penetration of Western values laws that contradict nature and the Islamic values of people.

The regime in Jordan deals with these crises with immediate, partial solutions from within the reality and the circumstances that created them, and when solving each problem, it seeks to stabilize its rule and not solve the problems of the people. When matters become tough, it does not harm the regime to overthrow the government and appoint another, as it does not originally have executive powers in isolation from the regime’s orientations, whether security or Western American and British colonialism. The policy of relative stability of the regime soon returns with bigger crises than its predecessors, for which people pay the price in terms of their strength, dignity, and the lives of their children, as long as the solutions are like a mirage and deceptive, and are not directed to the root of the problem.

It does not harm the regime to hide behind the state’s security, governmental and parliamentary apparatus when facing the people so that it can put the people through an absurd and mysterious incident, and let things fester for many days to reach a confrontation between the people and their children in the security services, which results in injuries and the destruction of property. Thus, the crisis turns, as in every crisis, from the state’s failure to govern, manage, and respond to the people’s demands, into a public opinion and an umbrella whose cover justifies oppression and abuse in all popular demand movements, not to mention the Ummah’s revival project and the return to Islamic rule.

The root of the problem is that Jordan, which is part of the Islamic Ummah, as are all the states of Sykes-Picot, as we mentioned above, was separated from its mother country, that is, the Islamic state, at the moment of its weakness and fall, to which it belongs ideologically, and links it with the peoples of neighbouring countries by the bond of the Islamic ideology without regard for any borders, and the solution to its problems and its crises will be with its return, and all of the countries of Ash-Shaam, to be part of the entity of the Khilafah State, so it will be a part of it and it is a part of it, so it emerges from the oppression of the rulers, their domination, their corruption, and their subordination to colonialism to the justice and application of Islam. So all its crises will be resolved, and its people will enjoy honour, dignity and justice, and indeed all Muslims will enjoy wealth and public property in their countries, instead of plundering it from America and Europe, and instead of relying on the aid of the enemy America and malicious Britain, and it will stand with pride and dignity against the enemy the Jewish entity instead of agreements of shame and humiliation, even if that appears for some, it is difficult to reach. Nevertheless, the course of events and situations that people witness from helpless solutions are only occasional solutions that exacerbate crises and prolong the solution that Allah wanted for this Ummah, then it does not become triumph except with its giving support to Allah the Almighty.

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا إِن تَنصُرُوا اللَّهَ يَنصُرْكُمْ وَيُثَبِّتْ أَقْدَامَكُمْ]

“O believers! If you stand up for Allah, He will help you and make your steps firm.” [TMQ Muhammed:7]

O Muslims, O People of Jordan: The current conditions in which people live in Muslim countries and the hardship of life that most people feel in all aspects of life, such as education, health, services, alienation of children, humiliation and aggression of the enemies of the Ummah against its country and the plundering of its resources, is a continuation of what the Kafir colonizer started. And at its head is Britain and then America after the overthrow of the Khilafah (Caliphate) State, and what it wants is the continuation of chaos, anxiety, hunger, poverty, and corruption of the government and its inner circle, to implement its plans in Muslim countries and achieve its interests. More importantly, in fact, is the readiness and awe of the Ummah’s revival, which is imminent with the establishment of the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) State upon the method of the Prophethood, which will stand the real stand in the face of the enemies of the Ummah, which will remove the borders created by colonialism, and which will return all the stolen wealth to the Ummah to enjoy it, solve its problems, and direct its anger. And prepare its armies to where they should be directed, and they are the enemies of the Ummah who stand in the way of its liberation, its liberation of its sanctities, and its fulfillment of the duty of carrying the call, which pleases Allah the Almighty.

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ يَحُولُ بَيْنَ الْمَرْءِ وَقَلْبِهِ وَأَنَّهُ إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُونَ]

“O believers! Respond to Allah and His Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life. And know that Allah stands between a person and their heart, and that to Him you will all be gathered.” [TMQ Al-Anfal:24]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Jordan

Press Release

23 Jumada I 1444 – Saturday, 17th December 2022

No: 10 / 1444

(Translated)